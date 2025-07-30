Advertisement
I Splurged On A Full Cookware Set & Regret Not Buying This One Pan Instead
I don’t take kitchen space lightly, so a lot of thought went into my decision to splurge on a nonstick cookware set. Unfortunately, I thought about the purchase for longer than the products held up. A few scraped, incredibly-difficult-to-clean pots and pans later, it was back to the drawing board.
Since then, alarming research has surfaced about the plastics lurking in nonstick cookware1 and potentially seeping into our food. Determined not to consume plastics (and always mindful of avoiding harmful PFAs2), I did a lot of research on the best nontoxic cookware.
Along the way, I was introduced to Kilne’s Everything Pan. True to its name, this pan has done, quite literally, everything for my cooking game (without worry of plastics, heavy metals, or toxic chemicals). Below, learn why I truly wish I had made this game-changing addition to my kitchen sooner.
What materials should be in your cookware?
Initially, standard nonstick cookware was made with a slick teflon (or similar) coating, containing PFOA, a toxin in the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)3 industrial chemical family.
While scientists and researchers are still debating how much PFOA exposure is needed to significantly affect your health, studies suggest that these toxic chemicals can cause hormone disruption, reproductive issues4, and certain cancers5. Personally, that’s more than enough reason for me to avoid the substance altogether.
American cookware companies have largely stopped using these materials—and, while this makes for more options in the nontoxic space, it did prove to be a bit overwhelming. I knew what not to look for, but what materials should I seek out in my cookware?
Building biologist and environmental consultant Ryan Blaser of Test My Home previously told mindbodygreen, “If I wouldn't eat it, rub it on my skin, or give it to my kids, I wouldn't consider it nontoxic." He went on to say, “anything that takes you away from your optimal health, I'd consider that toxic."
That in mind, Blaser and environmental health expert, Caroline Blazovsky, suggest choosing materials such as cast iron, glass, stainless steel, carbon steel, and ceramic. Most importantly: Steer clear of any nonstick pans that are not clearly labeled as PFOA-free.
The Everything Pan is made without PFOA, Teflon, nickel, or other heavy metal components. It has a ferromagnetic steel base, stainless steel handle, and porcelain ceramic surface. The exterior is a silicon matte lacquer and the body contains high-thickness aluminum.
What's different about the Everything Pan?
This 11-inch pan is so beautiful, I leave it on the stove even when I’m not cooking. I won’t lie, I am known to be swayed by aesthetics; but there’s so much more to the Everything Pan than meets the eye.
While toxic chemicals and plastics scared me straight away from standard nonstick cookware, I must admit I live for the effortlessness of cooking on a nonstick surface. If you’ve ever tried to scrape an egg off an old pan, you’ll know what I mean.
The Everything Pan combines the best of both worlds. It’s made with nontoxic materials, with a unique ceramic nonstick coating. And when I say nonstick, I mean seriously nonstick.
Eggs slide off this smooth surface with an ease that brings me true joy. Think that means you can’t get a good sear? To my delight, I’ve seared many a salmon filet on this pan and am always left with the ideal crispness.
If the thought of cooking immediately sparks the dread of cleaning, you’ll be happy to learn that this pan is ridiculously easy to clean. From someone who despises doing the dishes (it's me, hi), cleanup takes less than a minute when I cook with the Everything Pan.
Simply wipe it down with a little soap and water and you’re good to go. The pan is dishwasher safe, but I have not tested that method.
Oh, and it heats up super fast.
This versatile pan heats up faster than any I’ve ever used—so much so that it noticeably cuts down on my total cooking time. The brand attributes this quickness to the ferromagnetic steel base.
What's more, you can put the entire pan (lid and all) in the oven at temperatures up to 400 degrees celsius. Again, this kitchen tool does everything.
The pan and lid together weigh in at 4.21 pounds, much lighter than other options I’ve tested, especially compared to those that are oven-safe.
I’ve also found the surface to be more scratch-resistant than most, but I’d avoid cooking on this pan with metal tools. Instead, use wood or silicone.
The lid is thoughtfully-designed as well, with self-basting dots on the interior to promote moisture circulation for a more evenly-cooked meal. I can personally attest to this, and love the way the pan locks in moisture when I'm sautéing greens or veggies.
The brand is eco-conscious, too.
In addition to its use of nontoxic materials, the brand has an environmentally-conscious design process, cutting down on energy consumption during manufacturing. Kilne also works with Second Harvest Canada to help provide food to those in need.
You’ll have 60 days to test out the pan, and can return it for free if the design doesn’t live up to your expectations. Additionally, every pan comes with a one-year warranty.
Final thoughts
Whether I’m cooking with a healthy meal delivery kit or scrambling eggs with ease, the Everything Pan has helped me cut down on time spent in the kitchen—and given me peace of mind knowing I’m not bringing harmful toxins into my home or food. The multipurpose pan is more affordable than many similar options on the market at just $140, and it stands out in quality far above those that I've tried.