"Present moment (or mindfulness) meditation trains us to move from thinking to sensing. Mindfulness meditation is something you can do almost anywhere," writes meditation teacher Lily Silverton, RYT-400. "Bring your awareness to the physical sensations of the breath and the body: the rising and falling of the abdomen and chest or the feeling of the breath as it travels in and out the nostrils or mouth. You could also bring focus to any sounds or smells around you. Once you feel settled, bring your awareness to the thoughts and emotions, letting them come and then letting them go. Imagine each thought is like a cloud moving across a clear blue sky, always changing."