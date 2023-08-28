Darshan Shah, M.D., would agree: The longevity specialist and board-certified surgeon (fun fact: He earned his medical degree at the age of 21!) focuses on personalized, data-driven approach to health optimization. It’s why he created Next Health, the world's first and largest health optimization and longevity clinic, to offer game-changing treatments that will transform longevity as we know it.

We're talking NAD+ infusions, ozone therapy, and the latest technology to help identify diseases like cancer and heart disease at their earliest stages. If you’ve ever been curious about what the future of longevity treatment looks like, this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast paints a pretty clear picture.

For now, take a peek at the most effective methods you can practice in the comfort of your own home, all of which are tried, tested, and approved by Shah himself.