3 At-Home Treatments That Will Supercharge Longevity, Says An MD
It's the 500th episode of the mindbodygreen podcast (!), and to celebrate the occasion, of course we're talking about longevity. (We're also launching an exciting new premium membership, but you can learn more about that here.)
Don’t get us wrong, the best longevity treatments will always be the simple, daily habits you can stick to (like movement, nutrition, and purpose), but there is absolutely a time and place for buzzy, biohacking technology.
Darshan Shah, M.D., would agree: The longevity specialist and board-certified surgeon (fun fact: He earned his medical degree at the age of 21!) focuses on personalized, data-driven approach to health optimization. It’s why he created Next Health, the world's first and largest health optimization and longevity clinic, to offer game-changing treatments that will transform longevity as we know it.
We're talking NAD+ infusions, ozone therapy, and the latest technology to help identify diseases like cancer and heart disease at their earliest stages. If you’ve ever been curious about what the future of longevity treatment looks like, this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast paints a pretty clear picture.
For now, take a peek at the most effective methods you can practice in the comfort of your own home, all of which are tried, tested, and approved by Shah himself.
Red light therapy
“Almost everybody should consider red light therapy,” says Shah. “It induces the production of nitric oxide right underneath the level of your skin. It also improves hormone function and testosterone production1. It also resets your cellular biology.” (It does this by activating mitochondria2.)
Red light works via a phenomenon called photobiomodulation—while the exact mechanisms of photobiomodulation are not completely understood, the effects have been clinically studied3.
You can read more about the science here, and check out our list of red light devices for the best at-home options. There are a bunch of knock-offs out there, so you’ll want to purchase only from reputable brands and companies (which is why we did the legwork for you!).
Sauna
Saunas have been linked to some pretty impressive benefits. “There's tons of research showing longevity benefits to heat saunas, specifically dry heat saunas,” says Shah.
For instance, one study out of Finland showed a link between sauna bathing and reduced risk of developing dementia4. It’s also been associated with improved immune system5 and improved skin health6.
Other research has shown that sauna bathing four to seven times per week enhanced longevity by 40%7. In that same study, sauna bathing two to three times per week was associated with a 23% increase in longevity (so a higher frequency may help you reap more benefits). “I do a 30 minute sauna session every chance I get,” Shah concludes.
You can find our list of best portable saunas here, or check out this list of more affordable sauna blankets.
Cold plunge
Finally, we have cold therapy. Brief yet intense cold exposures have been associated with a balanced inflammatory response8, improved sleep9, muscle and joint health10, and mood support11. Cold therapy acts as a hormetic stressor—aka, a short and brief burst of stress—which “stresses the cells just enough so that they go into repair and rejuvenate mode,” says Shah. As a result, it helps your body become more resilient to future stress, thus enhancing longevity.
“Even just three minutes in cold water, cryotherapy chamber, or even a cold shower really does induce a physiological change,” says Shah. “Mitochondria get healthier. The endorphin and dopamine release is beneficial as well.” You don’t need to spend 20 minutes in freezing water—just a few minutes as often as you can will do the trick. “If I can do it every day, I'll [cold plunge] every day,” Shah adds.
Just make sure cold therapy is the last step of your “longevity circuit,” as Shah calls it. “A lot of the hormetic effects of cold therapy happen not just while you're in the cold, but in the time period of getting back to your normal core body temperature,” he explains. “So if you're going into heat right afterwards, it doesn't give your body that extended 20 to 30 minutes of warming itself up. That's why doing the cold last is important.”
Translation? Don’t hop into a sauna right after you cold plunge. Sauna first, then end your regimen with a blast of cold.
The takeaway
When it comes to increasing longevity and healthspan, the best thing you can do is maintain daily well-being habits “Sleep, exercise, gut health, and nutrition—that's going to take you the longest way in your healthspan,” says Shah. Once you have those basics dialed down, then you can dabble in a longevity circuit.
“I do a 30 minute heat sauna session, go under red lights for 30 minutes, and then I do a cryotherapy session,” Shah explains. Just remember to always end on cold, and you should be good to go.
