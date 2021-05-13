4 Tangible Skills You'll Learn In mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program

Becoming an mbg functional nutrition coach has been life-transforming for me, both personally and professionally. With its 360-degree approach to health, functional nutrition, and behavioral facilitation, mbg's coaching curriculum has equipped me with the tools to advance my health training and offer a full spectrum of support to others along their unique wellness journey.

I've rounded up four essential coaching skills I learned from mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program, which are vital for helping clients (and yourself) thrive: