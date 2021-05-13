mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
4 Tangible & Concrete Skills You'll Learn In mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program

4 Tangible & Concrete Skills You'll Learn In mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer By Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A, is a journalist, IIN graduate integrative health coach, E-RYT 500 lead yoga teacher, and 500-Hour certified Pilates instructor.
4 Tangible Skills You'll Learn In mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program

Image by ALTO IMAGES / Stocksy

May 13, 2021 — 20:12 PM

As global awareness turns toward the importance of preventing the root cause of disease, functional health professionals are more important than ever. That's why I was thrilled to take mindbodygreen's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program, which focuses on cultivating inclusive, science-informed knowledge, tools, and education to support sustainable health.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Launch or expand your own business as a Functional Nutrition Coach.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Becoming an mbg functional nutrition coach has been life-transforming for me, both personally and professionally. With its 360-degree approach to health, functional nutrition, and behavioral facilitation, mbg's coaching curriculum has equipped me with the tools to advance my health training and offer a full spectrum of support to others along their unique wellness journey.

I've rounded up four essential coaching skills I learned from mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program, which are vital for helping clients (and yourself) thrive:

Advertisement

1. Effective communication.

Learning how to express and exchange information efficiently is a nonnegotiable ability in anyone's professional tool kit—and mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program helps hone these skills. From developing powerful nonverbal communication strategies to practicing active listening, being an effective communicator is pivotal for creating and maintaining a successful coach-client relationship. 

When you tune in, listen, and pay attention to those you serve without judgment, you will pave the way for greater empathy and trust-based interactions that foster a positive coaching atmosphere. 

2. A person-centered approach to nutrition.

Following an individualized, anti-biased approach to health and nutrition empowers patients and functional nutrition coaches alike. mbg's one-of-a-kind curriculum emphasizes cultural humility and implicit bias within the wellness realm, which will help educate you on these multidimensional concepts. It will also equip you with the tools to better serve clients on an individual level, by teaching you to seek the underlying causes of disease based on each person's unique biochemical, genetic, and lifestyle backgrounds.

Advertisement

3. Holistic thinking.

Interconnectedness is a vital element of functional medicine, one of mbg's functional nutrition coaching pillars. Seeing the body as an integrated, dynamic ecosystem through a science-backed lens enables you, the coach, to focus on improving function rather than treating symptoms. A well-informed coach will take a more profound, macro look at how external and internal factors contribute to an individual's behaviors and health.

4. Continuous education & curiosity. 

Coming up with ideas, questions, strategies, and solutions that support individuals throughout their health journey is an essential coaching skill. And what better way to foster this ability but to remain curious, adaptable, and open-minded yourself! 

Amid the infinite, fascinating universe of health education, insights, and research, mbg's coaching program harnesses and distills this precious wisdom in practical, actionable ways. It helps bolster your existing health and functional nutrition education, gives you a fantastic foundation of knowledge, and prepares you to continually assimilate cutting-edge nutrition findings in the future.

Advertisement
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A Food & Nutrition Writer
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A, is a journalist, IIN graduate integrative health coach, E-RYT 500 lead yoga teacher, and 500-Hour certified Pilates instructor from San José, Costa Rica. She...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Green Smoothie Has A Protein Powerhouse Ingredient You'll Never See Coming

Kelly Senyei
This Green Smoothie Has A Protein Powerhouse Ingredient You'll Never See Coming
Recipes

The Two Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients This Top Chef Adds To Everything

Eliza Sullivan
The Two Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients This Top Chef Adds To Everything
Beauty

11 Clean, Natural Lipsticks That Feel Like Silk & Dress Your Pout With Rich Color

Jamie Schneider
11 Clean, Natural Lipsticks That Feel Like Silk & Dress Your Pout With Rich Color
Beauty

This Is How To Match Your Brows To Your Face Shape, In Case You're Curious

Jamie Schneider
This Is How To Match Your Brows To Your Face Shape, In Case You're Curious
Sex

The No. 1 Barrier To Good Sex For Women Over 50 — And How To Overcome It

Tracey Cox
The No. 1 Barrier To Good Sex For Women Over 50 — And How To Overcome It
Spirituality

A Beginner's Guide To 10 Types Of Crystals & How To Use Each Of Them

Sarah Regan
A Beginner's Guide To 10 Types Of Crystals & How To Use Each Of Them
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Having A Bad Skin Day? Try This Holistic Esthetician's No. 1 Tip

Alexandra Engler
Having A Bad Skin Day? Try This Holistic Esthetician's No. 1 Tip
Beauty

Yes, You Can Pluck Your Own Brows Like A Pro: This 7-Step Guide Is Proof

Jamie Schneider
Yes, You Can Pluck Your Own Brows Like A Pro: This 7-Step Guide Is Proof
Beauty

Dry Skin? You Must Try This Simple Tip From A Cosmetic Chemist

Alexandra Engler
Dry Skin? You Must Try This Simple Tip From A Cosmetic Chemist
Beauty

No Flat Roots Here: The Best Natural & Clean Dry Shampoos For All Hair Types

Alexandra Engler
No Flat Roots Here: The Best Natural & Clean Dry Shampoos For All Hair Types
Home

A Bright Yellow Stove & 8 Dutch Ovens Make This Chef's Kitchen One Of A Kind

Emma Loewe
A Bright Yellow Stove & 8 Dutch Ovens Make This Chef's Kitchen One Of A Kind
Integrative Health

6 Subtle Signs You Could Use More Sleep (Beyond Just Feeling Tired)

Emma Loewe
6 Subtle Signs You Could Use More Sleep (Beyond Just Feeling Tired)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mbgs-functional-nutrition-coaching-program-skills-teachings

Your article and new folder have been saved!