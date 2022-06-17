Not To Brag, But I'm Obsessed With How Hydrated This Product Makes My Skin Feel

But I also relied on internal hydration—specifically from mindbodygreen's cellular beauty+. After letting my daily supplement habit slip over the past year (hey! It happens to the best of us!), I figured the dry skin around my eyes was a prompt to jump back into the habit.

I knew all about its glow-enhancing benefits. I've written about it for well over two years at this point; there's no "surprise" waiting for me. Rather, I was ready for the supplement's antioxidant- and hydration-enhancing properties to get my skin back to a state I was happy with.*

And like clockwork, after a few weeks of restarting this vital skin care step (and being diligent with it!), the skin around my eyes felt smoother and more moisture-rich.* The primary active ingredients I have to thank for this are phytoceramides and astaxanthin.*

Phytoceramides are ceramides derived from plants. They have a similar lipid structure to the ceramides found in our skin, which are a key component of your skin structure and play a vital role in moisture retention. In one study, participants with dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* And my favorite part of Ceramosides®, a specific brand of phytoceramides made in France that we use in cellular beauty+, is that it works rather quickly: In one clinical study, participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*

And while the phytoceramides are the star hydrator in the formula, astaxanthin has really strong evidence showing that it can help with skin hydration as well.* For example, in a double-blind clinical trial, participants reported significant improvement in moisture levels—and this was true especially around the eyes the study researchers noted.* Another recent double-blind clinical study found that it can even help skin's water-retention capacity.*