Is Your Mars In Scorpio? Here's What That Means For Life & Love, Plus How To Thrive
Odds are you know your sun sign, maybe even your moon sign—but have you ever looked into your Mars sign? This fiery red planet relates to how you approach taking action, what motivates you, and even your sex drive—and if you or someone you know has their Mars in Scorpio, here's what to keep in mind.
Understanding Mars in Scorpio
Mars in Scorpio keywords
- Intense
- Deep
- Passionate
- Possessive
- Stubborn
- Diligent
- Creative
- Vengeful
- Patient
Nowadays, Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, but back in the Hellenistic astrology days, it was actually ruled by Mars. That said, Mars feels right at home in Scorpio, and it makes sense—Scorpio is the sign that rules sex, and Mars is definitely a passionate planet.
Then take Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebirth, and we start to get a clear picture on how having a Scorpio Mars results in intensity and unmatched depth.
As astrologer Desiree Roby Antila previously told mindbodygreen, folks with Mars in Scorpio are relentless, with an ability to get through, around, over, and under any obstacle. "They have a really strong drive, but again, they're fixed, so whenever Mars is in a fixed sign, it tends to make the person pretty stubborn," she notes.
This can look like having a hard time letting things go, holding grudges, being vengeful, etc., which is telltale Scorpio energy. They also have a tendency to push themselves to the point of burnout, which is something to watch out for.
And according to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., a Scorpio Mars placement will likely fly under the radar with an air of mystery. "People might just walk up to them not knowing that they're dealing with a Scorpion—and it's about to sting," she explains.
This is all part of the Scorpio Mars strategy of protecting and guarding itself against vulnerability. "They have this deep, emotional side, almost like wars of the heart that are deep down underneath it all," Pennington says, adding that those wars are often long lasting, and they bring a "battlefield" mindset into all areas of their life.
Take Taylor Swift as a classic example of Scorpio Mars energy. She has a Scorpio Mars, and her insistence on rerecording all of her music to get the rights under her own name is a prime example of this placement's willingness to win at any cost.
Mars in Scorpio in love
If there's anything to understand about Scorpio Mars in relationships, it's that they don't mess around. As Pennington tells mindbodygreen, "Once they're on your side and committed, this will be the person that has your back," adding that, however, "It's going to take a long time to get there and they'll have to have completely vetted you to make sure you're safe."
Again, Mars in Scorpio makes for some guarded folks, so emotional safety and reliability is a must for them. "They don't give out much information, but they'll want a lot of information from you," Pennington notes.
And in terms of who they're attracted to, according to the AstroTwins, people with Mars in Scorpio can have a tough go at love before they find the one. As they previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "Scorpio is associated with the underworld, and you may be attracted to people with 'a past' or brooding, simmering qualities."
To that end, they note that it's important you don't get possessive and obsessive about the wrong person. "As a result, you may waste years pining for an unrequited attraction—often because you confused one night of mind-blowing sex for true love," they explain, adding, "After enough trial runs, you’re likely to lock in a legendary love affair that will last a lifetime."
In order to find that legendary love, though, Mars in Scorpio will need to let down their walls a bit and lean into the emotional safety the right person can provide. Pennington says people with prominent water placements (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) are a good fit for this placement, "so then you have your partner with somebody who's on your same wavelength in terms of the depth of emotion."
But as always, to get a full picture of your astrological compatibility with someone, it's best to look at your synastry chart.
Mars in Scorpio in their career
In astrology, the midheaven of your chart tends to speak more to what careers you're suited for—but Mars can help you identify the strengths you bring to the office.
According to Pennington, this Mars in Scorpio would be especially adept in a field that involves investigating, being aggressive, "battles" of some kind, or even death. As she explains, this is a Mars sign that not only knows how to strategize and see the long term goal, but reach it as well.
"Even if you look at sales, you have to be kind of aggressive, and Scorpios are so shrewd," she tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Scorpio Mars is going to have the ability to be aggressive when necessary—and precise—and some some professions require that."
And according to the twins, this placement draws their drive from a deep well and has the ability to regenerate quickly. "Most people can’t keep up with their productivity—and when they see a goal in their crosshairs, they'll work tirelessly to pursue it," they explain, adding to be mindful not to get too ruthless, stubborn, or manipulative in your quest.
Here are some careers that would be fitting roles for Mars in Scorpio:
- Lawyer
- Researcher
- Private investigator or detective
- Military or law enforcement
- Funeral director or mortician
- Forensics
- Sales
- Business owner or entrepreneur
How to thrive
Life is all about balance, and while Scorpio Mars folks do tend to be guarded and a bit mysterious, Pennington says it's important they find people or places where they feel safe enough to let their emotions out a bit.
As she explains, "They don't have to plot everything out, but it's going to be hard not to," adding that you can only contain your emotions for so long before you spring a leak. She likens Scorpio Mars to underground pipes that keep water contained and sometimes even freeze—but if your emotional waters are frozen, she notes, you can quickly feel stuck.
To that end, take a queue from the other water signs, Cancer and Pisces, to foster more safety and comfort (Cancer), as well as creativity and vulnerability (Pisces) in your life.
FAQs:
Who is Mars in Scorpio attracted to?
Mars in Scorpio is often attracted to dark, brooding types who have a certain emotional depth or even heaviness to them.
What is Scorpio Mars like in bed?
Given that Scorpio rules sex and its ancient ruler is Mars, a planet all about sexual drive, people with Scorpio Mars often have a high sex drive.
Is Mars in Scorpio angry?
Yes, Mars in Scorpio has a strong capacity for deep and unrelenting anger, so you'll want to avoid getting on their bad side.
What powers does Mars in Scorpio have?
Mars in Scorpio has an incredible drive to succeed, with a certain fearlessness and tenacity that helps them get what they want in life.
The takeaway
People with Mars in Scorpio are some of the most intense, loyal, and deep people you'll ever meet—just remember, if you get on their bad side, you may never be able to win their trust back.
