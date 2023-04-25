A recent study1 used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to explore the relationship between magnesium intake and the incidence of anemia—a lack of healthy red blood cells that's more common in women and most often caused by insufficient iron. Over 30,000 people ages 20 to 80 were included in the study.

Anemia causes symptoms like fatigue, generalized weakness, heartbeat irregularities, and issues like headache and brain fog, nutrition specialist Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS previously told mindbodygreen.

The study found strong evidence that magnesium deficiencies throughout adulthood were linked to anemia. This link was strongest in women and those in the older cohorts of the study.

Magnesium is an essential micronutrient that supports over 300 bodily processes and has been found to support a wide range of common health concerns.

Particularly, it's been shown to help support a healthy sleep cycle. Other noted benefits include helping maintain strong bones, reducing muscle cramping, and supporting healthy blood pressure and blood sugar—and the list goes on. More recently, research has also been digging into how it can support brain health.

Authors of this new study note that while this is a compelling jumping-off point, more research is needed to help confirm the link between magnesium and anemia risk and begin to explore causation.