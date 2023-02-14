Always Have Disrupted Sleep? You Could Be Deficient In This Mineral

A recently published study out of Australia1 observed that magnesium levels were much lower in people who reported getting less than 7 hours of sleep.

The study looked specifically at something called lymphocyte telomere length2 to determine magnesium levels in 72 healthy elderly people from South Australia.

This study could bring us one step closer to learning about how mineral deficiencies can get in the way of one of the most important parts of our day. It also opens the door for further studies on how taking a magnesium supplement can help with sleep quality. The research also underscores the need for more inquiry into the relationship between sleep and other micronutrients like B and D vitamins, which have also been linked to sleep quality.

There’s also room for additional studies to analyze how magnesium impacts specific markers of sleep quality, including the duration of various sleep stages and biomechanical measurements like heart rate and blood oxygen levels.