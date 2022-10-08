 Skip to content

What This Physician & Mother Uses To Juggle Life & Inevitable Stressors

Morgan Chamberlain
No matter what your job entails, I’m willing to bet it requires your full attention. Perhaps you wake up ready to knock out the day’s tasks or slay your big presentation, but by 2 or 3 p.m., that inevitable slump hits and it becomes harder and harder to maintain sustained energy and concentration.

And that’s just work—your day isn’t over when you clock out. Heck no! You’ve got kids to feed at home, friends to meet at your favorite restaurant, or a date with a romance novel and your cat that you simply can’t reschedule. 

The point is, your schedule is packed (hopefully in a good way!) and you need energy that lasts all day, not just the morning. Integrative family physician Madiha Saeed, M.D., knows how you feel: “As a physician, wife, and mother, being on my A game is—well, everything!”

Her solution? An energy supplement that helps her keep up her stamina all day long. Enter: mbg’s focus+.*

Why Madiha Saeed loves focus+.

Between helping her clients and taking care of her family, Saeed is a busy woman! She needs a product that can help with sustained mental and physical energy, concentration, and productivity. That’s why she takes focus+.*

“With a premium botanical formula, this pragmatic tool enhances my ability to juggle life and inevitable stressors with serious efficiency and resilience,”* explains Saeed. 

That’s because mbg’s groundbreaking formula includes nootropic ingredients like instant- and sustained-release plant-origin caffeine (for all-day energy and enhanced alertness), L-theanine (for multitasking and ‘zen’ focus), guarana and Panax ginseng (to help combat mental tiredness and enhance mood), and vitamin B12 (to support cellular energy and neurotransmitter production).* 

“This isn't a ‘boost.’ No, it's a legitimate and sustainable cognitive solution rooted in ancient botanical bioactives, innovation, clinical research, and an undeniable experience,”* Saeed says, adding, “I love this formula!”

The takeaway.

If you’re looking for a reliable tool that can deliver sustained energy from dawn to dusk, plus enhanced concentration, stress resilience, and mood support, focus+ is your new best friend.*

If Saeed’s experience isn’t enough to sway you, check out what other industry-leading neuroscientists, doctors, and dietitians have to say about focus+ here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
