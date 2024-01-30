Advertisement
Feeling Run-Down? You May Be Low In Vitamin D
You know that feeling when crawling out of bed feels too much like an effort or lifting your hairbrush seems like a full workout? Even if you’re sleeping well, feeling completely worn out often may be a sign that something else is going on.
There’s a good chance this feeling is connected to low vitamin D levels.
Vitamin D and tiredness
Low energy or occasional fatigue is a common complaint of vitamin D deficiency, which is also alarmingly widespread. About 29% of U.S. adults1 are deficient in vitamin D (aka have blood levels less than 20 ng/mL, and 41% of adults1 have insufficient vitamin D levels (less than 30 ng/mL).
Not having enough vitamin D in your system can leave you feeling sluggish because it helps the mitochondria. If you think back to middle school science, mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cell and are responsible for generating energy. Vitamin D helps the mitochondria use oxygen to power cells and muscles. Lacking vitamin D can disrupt mitochondrial efficiency.
Studies have consistently shown that those who report feelings of occasional fatigue2 (characterized not only by low energy but also changes in muscle strength and cognition) have suboptimal vitamin D levels and a worse vitamin D status than those without fatigue.
A 2016 study of 200 female nurses in Iran found that low vitamin D levels accounted for 13-18%3 of reported prolonged tiredness. Researchers of a 2019 study published in Nutrients found that older adults with occasional fatigue4 have a much worse vitamin D status than those without fatigue.
Other ways low vitamin D status can leave you feeling drained
Vitamin D has far-reaching, whole-body implications, so low levels can leave you feeling in a low physical and mental state in various ways.
- Sleep challenges: Research shows that vitamin D influences sleep regulation, and a vitamin D deficiency may hurt your sleep quality and duration5. Oh, and it’s a double-edged sword, because sleeping poorly can also hurt your vitamin D status.
- Mood balance: Vitamin D receptors are located throughout the nervous system, indicating vitamin D is a key player in supporting brain function.* Low vitamin D levels are linked to a harder time balancing mood6 and negatively impact your cognition.
- Immunity: Vitamin D directly modulates the body's innate and adaptive immune responses.* In other words, immune cells need D7 to efficiently respond to threats.
How to improve vitamin D levels
Now, while vitamin D sufficiency is considered to be greater than 30 mg/mL, optimal levels are even higher at 50 ng/mL. To achieve and maintain optimal levels, you need about 5,000 IU of vitamin D daily.
While you could drink about 50 glasses of milk daily to reach that amount of vitamin D, supplements are the best way to efficiently raise low levels of this nutrient.*
mindbodygreen’s vitamin D3 potency+ is formulated to do just that. It delivers 5,000 IU of algal-derived vitamin D3 (which is better than D2) along with healthy, organic fats like avocado oil, extra virgin olive oil, and flaxseed oil to further aid absorption.*
Many customers notice their vitamin D levels rising after starting this supplement—even if their levels were previously stubbornly low.*
The takeaway
If you’re regularly feeling lethargic yet are getting enough sleep, it’s time to see if your vitamin D levels are the problem. Consider an at-home vitamin D blood test (these are our favorites) to learn what your levels are, but they’re likely lower than optimal. And lean on a high-quality supplement like vitamin D3 potency+ to achieve healthy levels of the vitamin and in turn support energy, mood, sleep, and immunity.*
Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
I'm A Nurse: Here's Why I Won't Take Melatonin & The Supplement I Trust Instead
Addison Kim, BSN, R.N., PCCN
4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
