The study published in Neurology analyzed data from more than 500,000 participants from the UK Biobank with a mean age of 56. The researchers looked for connections between self-reported laxative use and specific health outcomes—in this case, all-cause dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and vascular dementia—about a decade later.

The results showed that 0.4% of participants who did not use laxatives regularly developed dementia, compared to 1.3% of participants who did regularly use laxatives. The researchers defined “regular” users of laxatives as people who used laxatives “most of the days” in the last four weeks.

This number—1.3%—might not seem huge. But when you consider the fact that 1.5 billion dollars1 were spent on OTC laxatives in 2019, and that 40% of people1 with constipation are self-treating the condition with OTC drugs, it's a whole lot more substantial and concerning.