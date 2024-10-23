While excess intake of both matcha and coffee can interfere with a good night's sleep, matcha does contain less caffeine and it has other potentially calming properties. When building your daily cup, be mindful of how much you drink, sugar content, and what time you ingest caffeine in order to prevent it from disrupting your sleep. Want to learn more? Read all about how the health benefits of matcha and coffee stack up here. And if you're looking for ways to get energized without caffeine, here are a couple to try.