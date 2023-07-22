Leo Season Begins This Year With The Roar Of A Venus Retrograde—Here's What To Know
Summer is in full swing, and that means Leo season is ready to roll in with a roar. But between a Venus and Chiron retrograde, the next four weeks aren't going to be all glitz and glamour. Here's what to know, according to astrologers.
Leo season shines bright—and so should you
Leo is a sign that has no problem basking in the spotlight, and we may all feel those star-studded vibes during this Leo season.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, "The point of Leo season is to let your mane down, no matter what anyone thinks. Does your name belong in lights? Or maybe a history book or the hall of fame? Leo season begins July 22 and favors the bold (that’s all of us now!)."
And while Leo does certainly enjoy being showered with praise and attention, it also likes to give praise and attention to others. With summer schedules packed with activities, it's a great time to gas up your friends with admiration and let them know how much you value them.
Venus retrograde reminds us that love requires effort
Lovey-dovey Venus has been in the sign of Leo since early June, marking the beginning of an extended trip through this dramatic and loyal sign. But the same day Leo season begins, Venus also moves retrograde in Leo, stirring up relationship challenges. Retrogrades also, however, offer us a chance to reflect on what we value most when it comes to pleasure and intimacy.
While it might not be the smoothest sailing on the relationship front until this retrograde ends on September 3, retrogrades remind us to take things slow, let our emotions simmer before exploding, and look inward for answers.
The wounded healer retrograde in Aries asks us to look within
You read that right—Leo season features not one but two retrogrades this year, with Chiron going retrograde in Aries the day after Leo season begins and Venus goes retrograde.
Chiron is often called the "wounded healer" in astrology, because it's a comet that highlights deep challenges and opportunities for growth. And while it's in Aries, themes around identity, empowerment, and self-reliance will take center stage.
You might run up against some road blocks as you try to tap into Aries' independence, but don't feel like you have to rush. Retrogrades are a time to take things slow, and considering this one doesn't end until December 6, you've got plenty of time.
Tap into your inner Aquarian on the Aquarius full moon
Every zodiac season will feature a full moon that marks the culmination of a six-month lunar cycle. In this case, we're talking about the lunar cycle that began on the Aquarius new moon back in January.
On August 1 under the full moon, think back to six months ago, keeping in mind Aquarius themes like humanitarianism, innovation, social groups, and eccentricity. How can you tap into those qualities under this moon? And perhaps more importantly, what do you need to release to allow your inner Aquarian to come out to play?
This is also a great full moon to hang out with your social circles, do some volunteer work, or even brainstorm groundbreaking ideas.
Double down on self-expression under the new moon in Leo
Speaking of lunar cycles, the new moon in Leo on August 16 begins a six-month cycle that will end with the Leo full moon in late January of 2024.
New moons are a time to start fresh and set intentions, and in the sign of expressive Leo, it asks us all to tap into our creative and expressive energies without fear. Let your inner lion roar and use the next six months until the full moon in Leo to cultivate main character energy.
FAQs:
What day does Leo season start?
Leo season begins on July 22 in 2023.
What is Leo season?
Leo season is the four-week period of the year where the sun moves through the sign of Leo. In 2023, it lasts from July 22 to August 23.
The takeaway
Leo season can be an incredibly fun and creative time in which we're all encouraged to shine bright and express ourselves. While we've got a few retrograde curveballs ahead, for the next four weeks, we have a wonderful opportunity to reflect on our relationships and growth, while simultaneously basking in the Leo sun.
