As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, "The point of Leo season is to let your mane down, no matter what anyone thinks. Does your name belong in lights? Or maybe a history book or the hall of fame? Leo season begins July 22 and favors the bold (that’s all of us now!)."

And while Leo does certainly enjoy being showered with praise and attention, it also likes to give praise and attention to others. With summer schedules packed with activities, it's a great time to gas up your friends with admiration and let them know how much you value them.