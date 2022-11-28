21 Last-Minute Cyber Monday Deals To Kickstart Your 2023 Fitness Goals
Whether you’re dreading a trek to the gym in cold weather or hoping to kickstart your workout routine ahead of the New Year, there’s never been a better time to revamp your home gym—and it’s all due to the best Cyber Monday fitness deals of 2022.
These annual markdowns offer some of the best deals that you’ll see all year on treadmills, exercise bikes, yoga mats, and more. They also extend to a ton of our fitness brands, such as Bowflex, NordicTrack, and Echelon. For example, you can save $500 on a NordicTrack treadmill right now (a deal marathon runner and commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante doesn’t plan to skip).
Advertisement
The only bummer? You only have a few more hours to score these deals before they disappear for good. With the clock already ticking, we recommend checking out our 21 favorite fitness deals right away.
The best Cyber Monday treadmill deals
Outdoor exercise boasts its own array of benefits, but there's no denying that a treadmill can come with plenty of perks, too. The equipment makes it easier to master your running pace and form, per a previous interview with RRCA, USA Track & Field, and USA Triathlon–certified coach Raj Hathiramanid. It also offers a safer alternative to icy, slick, or wet roadways.
Whether you need a compact treadmill that folds out of the way or want an under-the-desk option that allows you to get in movement throughout the workday, one of these discounted options is sure to deliver.
The best Cyber Monday exercise bikes deals
Biking is a low-impact way to improve cognitive function1 and cardiovascular health—and adding an at-home exercise bike to your space is a great way to reap these benefits without paying the big bucks for expensive studio classes. (Of course, if you love the competitive energy of a group workout class, there's a bike for that.) Uncover the best deals on exercise bikes below, including markdowns on Peloton, Echelon, and more.
The best Cyber Monday home gym equipment deals
Bulky cardio equipment isn't the only way to build up your home gym—compact additions like dumbbells, resistance bands, and weighted hula hoops are an easy way to bump up the difficulty of your workout without giving away covetable storage space. Bonus: These items tend to be more affordable (and they're even cheaper today).
The Cyber Monday smart equipment deals
Data is one of the easiest ways to see the evolution in your fitness journey—and that can come from fitness trackers or smart equipment that traces your progress. Find massive discounts on the latter, which also boast workout classes and feedback experiences that mimic personal training.
The best Cyber Monday recovery deals
Recovery is essential to any fitness routine—and these products can help boost the efficiency of it. Try a massage gun to help relax your muscles or a pair of compression boots to help with blood flow. Either way, you won't want to miss these markdowns.
The takeaway.
The early bird doesn't always get the worm. Cyber Monday often offers even better discounts than Black Friday, especially when it comes to workout equipment. Just remember these last-minute Cyber Monday fitness deals won't last—so we suggest making your purchase ASAP. And if you want even more ways to support your longevity, check out our annual gift guide.
Advertisement
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle Digital Group and Cosmopolitan, her love of products (and a good deal) led her to the commerce space, and she joined Meredith Corporation as its first health and wellness-focused shopping writer. During this time, her byline appeared in Health, Shape, InStyle, People, and Travel Leisure, as she covered topics like workout gear, home goods, and coronavirus essentials to help shoppers lead healthier lives. In her current role, she helps readers find the best deals, uncover the latest launches, and understand which items are worth the splurge (or not) from her home in Brooklyn, New York.