21 Last-Minute Cyber Monday Deals To Kick-Start Your 2023 Fitness Goals
Whether you're dreading a trek to the gym in cold weather or hoping to kick-start your workout routine ahead of the New Year, there's never been a better time to revamp your home gym—and it's all due to the best Cyber Monday fitness deals of 2023.
These annual markdowns offer some of the best deals that you'll see all year on treadmills, exercise bikes, yoga mats, and more. They also extend to a ton of our fitness brands, such as Bowflex, NordicTrack, and Echelon. For example, you can save $500 on a NordicTrack treadmill right now (a deal marathon runner and mbg commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante doesn't plan to skip).
The only bummer? You only have a few more hours to score these deals before they disappear for good. With the clock already ticking, we recommend checking out our 21 favorite fitness deals right away.
The best Cyber Monday treadmill deals.
Outdoor exercise boasts its own array of benefits, but there's no denying that a treadmill can come with plenty of perks, too. The equipment makes it easier to master your running pace and form, per a previous interview with RRCA, USA Track & Field, and USA Triathlon—certified coach Raj Hathiramanid. It also offers a safer alternative to icy, slick, or wet roadways.
Whether you need a compact treadmill that folds out of the way or want an under-the-desk option that allows you to get in movement throughout the workday, one of these discounted options is sure to deliver.
The best Cyber Monday exercise bike deals.
Biking is a low-impact way to improve cognitive function1 and cardiovascular health—and adding an at-home exercise bike to your space is a great way to reap these benefits without paying the big bucks for expensive studio classes. (Of course, if you love the competitive energy of a group workout class, there's a bike for that.) Uncover the best deals on exercise bikes below, including markdowns on Peloton, Echelon, and more.
The best Cyber Monday home gym equipment deals.
Bulky cardio equipment isn't the only way to build up your home gym—compact additions like dumbbells, resistance bands, and weighted hula hoops are an easy way to bump up the difficulty of your workout without giving away covetable storage space. Bonus: These items tend to be more affordable (and they're even cheaper today).
The Cyber Monday smart equipment deals.
Data is one of the easiest ways to see the evolution in your fitness journey—and that can come from fitness trackers or smart equipment that traces your progress. Find massive discounts on the latter, which also boast workout classes and feedback experiences that mimic personal training.
The best Cyber Monday recovery deals.
Recovery is essential to any fitness routine—and these products can help boost the efficiency of it. Try a massage gun to help relax your muscles or a pair of compression boots to help with blood flow. Either way, you won't want to miss these markdowns.
The takeaway.
The early bird doesn't always get the worm. Cyber Monday often offers even better discounts than Black Friday, especially when it comes to workout equipment. Just remember these last-minute Cyber Monday fitness deals won't last—so we suggest making your purchase ASAP. And if you want even more ways to support your longevity, check out our annual gift guide.