Whether you’re dreading a trek to the gym in cold weather or hoping to kickstart your workout routine ahead of the New Year, there’s never been a better time to revamp your home gym—and it’s all due to the best Cyber Monday fitness deals of 2022.

These annual markdowns offer some of the best deals that you’ll see all year on treadmills, exercise bikes, yoga mats, and more. They also extend to a ton of our fitness brands, such as Bowflex, NordicTrack, and Echelon. For example, you can save $500 on a NordicTrack treadmill right now (a deal marathon runner and commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante doesn’t plan to skip).