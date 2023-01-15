Biking is a low-impact way to improve cognitive function1 and cardiovascular health—and adding an at-home exercise bike to your space is a great way to reap these benefits without paying the big bucks for expensive studio classes. (Of course, if you love the competitive energy of a group workout class, there's a bike for that.) Uncover the best deals on exercise bikes below, including markdowns on Peloton, Echelon, and more.