When the ball dropped on January 1, you probably made some promises to yourself. Do you remember what they were? The full moon on Monday, July 3 in goal-oriented Capricorn is the perfect time to check in on your progress. If you shelved a resolution (or don’t believe in making them), this lunar lift can help you get back on track or set a mini goal for yourself to achieve before the end of the year.

Capricorn is the zodiac’s ambitious high-achiever, so don’t forget to celebrate accomplishments you’ve made this year. If you’re ready to go bigger, the Capricorn full moon helps you expand your vision.

Capture your ideas in writing, though. With the moon opposite mental Mercury and on the eve of the July 4 holiday in the U.S., relying on your memory won’t cut it while you’re BBQ hopping and enjoying the fireworks.

Fun astro fact: Just a few days after the Capricorn full moon, on July 6, the Earth will be the farthest from the Sun this year. Called the time of aphelion, it occurs two weeks after Summer solstice and the start of Cancer season!