Your July 2023 Horoscope, From The AstroTwins
This July, Cancer season finds us in our feelings, with both Neptune and Saturn retrograde in watery Pisces. Explore your emotions and let your sentimental side out for a swim!
Underneath it all, your intuition is asking for more of something that your soul desires. What is it? More play, more art, more free time? Let yourself bask a little more in the first half of the month, and you’ll hear its wisdom.
Advertisement
The tides start turning on July 17. Alongside the Cancer new moon, the lunar nodes shift onto the Aries/Libra axis for 18 months. Then, right in sync with the start of Leo season on July 22, Venus turns retrograde in Leo for six weeks, followed by Chiron the next day.
The rest of summer, we’ll all need to work extra hard to be kind to each other. When diplomatic Venus is OOO, even the strongest ties can be tested.
Check in on your 2023 goals at the Capricorn full moon
When the ball dropped on January 1, you probably made some promises to yourself. Do you remember what they were? The full moon on Monday, July 3 in goal-oriented Capricorn is the perfect time to check in on your progress. If you shelved a resolution (or don’t believe in making them), this lunar lift can help you get back on track or set a mini goal for yourself to achieve before the end of the year.
Capricorn is the zodiac’s ambitious high-achiever, so don’t forget to celebrate accomplishments you’ve made this year. If you’re ready to go bigger, the Capricorn full moon helps you expand your vision.
Capture your ideas in writing, though. With the moon opposite mental Mercury and on the eve of the July 4 holiday in the U.S., relying on your memory won’t cut it while you’re BBQ hopping and enjoying the fireworks.
Fun astro fact: Just a few days after the Capricorn full moon, on July 6, the Earth will be the farthest from the Sun this year. Called the time of aphelion, it occurs two weeks after Summer solstice and the start of Cancer season!
Tidy your life with the Mars in Virgo transit
Mars, the planet of action, cruises through diligent Virgo for six weeks beginning July 10. This fix-it-fast, health-conscious transit encourages you to improve every area of your life, from your wellness to your living space to the people you hang with (workout buddy? friend to help you declutter?).
While you’re tidying your life, consider going more global with your efforts while Mars travels through this earth sign. Plastic Free July is a global movement you could join to challenge yourself; participation requires that you avoid single-use plastics for the entire month. (Count us in!)
Mars in healthy Virgo also helps us optimize our love lives. If that doesn’t sound sexy to you yet, consider a new dating trend called “dawn dating,” which is exactly as it sounds: going on a date in the morning! It’s gained popularity with professionals who may feel too tired to go out after work. One idea is to meet up when a coffeeshop opens. (If you’re getting coffee anyway, it seems pretty low risk!)
With love-planet Venus starting her sojourn back to “morning star” status later this month, dawn dating might be the perfect, cosmically-supported choice.
Advertisement
The Cancer new moon serves it up family style
Warm-fuzzy vibing is on the menu (yes, Chef!) as the Cancer new moon on July 17 beams its nurturing energy. Who are the stars of your innermost circle? Treat them like the VIPs they are. But if you’re feeling drained from too much giving, practice putting up your protective barriers.
Saying “no” is a form of self-care and better than disassociating from it all like Carmy (though The Bear makes for a very Cancerian binge).
What’s “mine” vs. “ours” hits a tipping point as the Lunar Nodes shift into Aries and Libra
The lunar true nodes shift into Aries (North Node) and Libra (South Node) also on July 17 (until January 2025). The Nodes hold the keys to your destiny and ultimate life lessons. They’ve been in Taurus (North Node) and Scorpio (South Node) for the past 18 months.
As you take inventory of your inner circle, distance yourself from those who take but don’t give. The Aries North Node inspires new levels of confidence in you while the Libra South Node inspires you to let go of those pulling energy from your generator.
This 18-month cycle enables you to stretch and assert yourself, thanks to Aries, but with Libra’s grace. It’s been nearly two decades since this particular Node cycle! Get ready to learn and grow!
Advertisement
Leo season inspires you to be bold
The point of Leo season is to let your mane down, no matter what anyone thinks. Does your name belong in lights? Or maybe a history book or the hall of fame? Speaking of books, what’s on your summer reading list while you’re basking under the glow of this Sun sign? Leo season begins July 22 and favors the bold (that’s all of us now!).
Record scratch: A few retrogrades close out your July 2023 horoscope
Just when you thought the boat was smooth sailing, there are a few potential storms ahead:
- Venus is retrograde in Leo beginning July 22 (until September 3)
- Chiron is retrograde in Aries on July 23 (until December 6)
Advertisement
Cupid hits a six-week speed bump on July 22 as Venus turns retrograde in Leo until September 3. During this cycle, the planet of love and romance shifts from being an “evening star” (appearing at dusk) to a “morning star” (glimmering in the sky just before dawn). Metaphorically, this is a key time to assess your love life and think about what issues you’d like to put to bed.
Thankfully, Venus only turns retrograde every 18 months—and it doesn’t have to completely rock the boat of love. Take things old school to return to calm waters. How about revisiting the spot of your first date or where you went on your honeymoon?
Chiron, the “wounded healer” begins its annual retrograde in Aries, where it’s been on a nine-year journey to help you find your voice. This backspin provides a window for introspection.
Are you using the power of your voice to silence or dominate others? Try putting your energy into active listening. That way, you’ll learn and understand the other person, rather than simply respond. If you feel you’re the smallest voice in the room, the Chiron in Aries retrograde may actually help you tap into the confidence issues blocking your ability to speak up.
Advertisement
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.