Integrative Health

I’m Paranoid About My Liver, But This Supplement Gives Me Peace Of Mind*

Jen Howard
Author:
Jen Howard
April 04, 2024
Jen Howard
Health Writer
By Jen Howard
Health Writer
Jen Howard works as a paralegal in a law firm and can be found out with friends or watching the Boston sports teams in her free time.
Image by mbg creative
April 04, 2024

Medical shows always highlight patients with scary liver problems, so who wouldn’t be paranoid about their liver health when we’re constantly bombarded with everything that can go wrong? Even throughout college, I remember seeing posters plastered everywhere about reducing alcohol consumption to protect my liver—and apparently, that messaging stuck for years.

I’ve made a lot of changes in the last year to improve my health (including my metabolism and mental well-being), so I also decided to do some digging into liver health. Turns out, this organ is responsible for detoxing everything you put into your body and is involved in breaking down and storing nutrients. So I wanted to start showing it some TLC. 

Enter liver detox+

liver detox+ is a comprehensive formula of potent antioxidants to support liver function: glutathione, NAC, milk thistle, selenium, and vitamin C.* 

I have been taking a variety of supplements for years. I like to support my body’s natural processes however I can and lean on supplements as tools in my tool belt when trying to reach a goal—in this case, liver health. 

In the past, both milk thistle and NAC were a part of my daily supplement routine (as NAC can help combat oxidative stress and milk thistle is a well-known and researched liver-protecting compound).* But this is the first time I’ve taken them together in a targeted liver supplement, and I’m impressed. 

The benefits of liver detox+

With other mindbodygreen supplements, I could feel a drastic physical change from taking them consistently. With metabolism+, I noticed that my cravings subside pretty quickly.* And with brain guard+, I experienced a nice dose of mental clarity.*

But liver detox+ is a little more subtle. I feel lighter—not so much weight-wise, but in the sense that my liver is just less sluggish.* That’s because many detoxification pathways rely on the work of certain antioxidants to run smoothly. And liver detox+ offers those specific antioxidants (in the optimal amounts) to counteract potential toxins in your system.* 

Again, I’ve had no known problems with my liver, but I like knowing that I’m doing what I can to protect this ever-important organ (especially when I do abide in the occasional cocktail).

Other liver-supporting habits I'm practicing

This supplement isn’t the only step I’m taking to support my liver. I’m also very mindful about my alcohol consumption. I don’t drink on a daily (or even weekly) basis. Instead, I reserve it for special occasions like celebrating a birthday or spending time with my family. And when I do drink, I prefer to keep it to one to two beverages max. 

I’m also glad to know that any improvements in my metabolic health—like better balancing my blood sugar and improving my body composition will also benefit my liver in the long term. I always thought of the liver as the detox organ, but it’s also a major metabolic player as well. 

So optimizing my metabolic health will also reduce stress on the liver and help everything run more efficiently. 

The takeaway

If liver health isn’t top-of-mind for you, it really should be. Taking a high-quality, targeted supplement like liver detox+ is a simple step. I always take the two-capsule first thing in the morning with water seven days a week and have no plans to stop. And thanks to my monthly subscription, I’ll never have to go without. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.  

