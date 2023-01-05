The Cancer full moon will peak this Friday, January 6, just after 6 p.m. EDT. According to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., we always have a Cancer full moon during winter, and it tends to be the loneliest—and even most intense—full moon of the year.

The sixth month cycle of this Cancer moon began back with the new moon in Cancer over the summer, just after the solstice, and now, we're freshly coming off the winter solstice, highlighting big milestones, as well as the milestones we've yet to reach.

Cancer is also a water sign, making this a particularly emotional moon, and as Pennington puts it, we will all get wet, with some of us getting drenched. Couple that with the fact that Mercury and Mars are both retrograde, and things could feel frustratingly stagnant right now.

The good news is, those retrogrades are encouraging us to slow down and take stock. It may be a new year according to our calendars, but this full moon reminds us that if the energy isn't right to make advances, we don't need to force anything. Rather, watery and sensitive Cancer wants us to tune into our emotions, so when we do feel ready to move forward, we'll have more clarity.