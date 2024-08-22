Advertisement
The ISFJ Type: 20 Traits & Tips For Thriving, From Personality Experts
Have you ever taken the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test? It's one of the most common personality assessments you can take, with 16 different "types" a person can be. In the case of ISFJs, these folks make up roughly 5 to 6% of the population. Here's what to know about this personality type, including strengths, weaknesses, best career paths, and compatibility considerations.
The ISFJ personality type
ISFJ stands for introverted, sensing, feeling, and judging. As clinical psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, tells mbg, this set of traits makes for an interesting combination. These personality types are "introverted and often reserved but also really socially skilled, warm, understanding of others, as well as able to be analytical, detailed, and efficient," she says.
ISFJs make up about 5 to 6% of the population and are twice as likely to be female as male, according to Dario Nardi, Ph.D., personality expert and author of Neuroscience of Personality. He adds that sometimes, their preferences conflict, noting that while they do like people, they are also introverts. Similarly, they can be very technical and concrete but also quite creative.
5 key traits
Dependable
According to both Hallett and Nardi, ISFJs are very dependable people. Hallett notes they have a special eye for detail, and Nardi adds they're good at noticing what's needed and valuable. They have a talent to arrange careful support, Nardi says, with a strong sense of appropriateness based on role and context. This means they can be "highly supportive or actually not helpful because it's not their place," he adds.
Hardworking
Along with being dependable, you can count on the ISFJs in your life to work hard. Hallett tells mbg that this is a practical type, and Nardi adds that they also like to volunteer (when appropriate).
Compassionate
The hardworking and dependable nature of this personality type is only bolstered by the compassion these people have for others. Nardi explains ISFJs tend to be agreeable and make great listeners, remembering even the most minute details. They're "always willing to help and support others, compassionate, and good at empathy," Hallett adds.
Sensitive
According to Nardi, ISFJs are sensitive to small things—with strong preferences. "Although they present an orderly image to others, their interior life is a rich, diverse tapestry of many experiences," he says. And as Hallett notes, ISFJs are particularly sensitive to conflict and can struggle with change. They also find it difficult to share their feelings and can struggle with their own high expectations for themselves and putting too much on their plate, she explains.
Technical
ISFJs have a sometimes surprising knack for technical knowledge. As Nardi explains, while they do tend to make decisions in terms of their social and personal values (thanks to the "F"), they can become very technically skilled over time. They also enjoy their traditions, work to protect the future, and like to feel a sense of accomplishment, he adds.
Common strengths
- Organized & detailed
- Sensitive
- Supportive
- Good listeners
- Knowledgeable
Common weaknesses
- Aversion to conflict or bearing bad news
- Difficulty anticipating or figuring out how to prepare for the future
- Passive communication style (versus direct)
- Difficulty handling stress
- Highly sensitive to criticism
ISFJs in relationships
In relationships, Hallett notes it can take a while for ISFJs to really open up, but once the relationship is established, they're incredibly loyal. Commitment is key to them, as is their partner recognizing how much they do for them and the relationship, she says.
"This is someone who is always trying to help and look out for their partner," Hallett adds, noting this can lead to doing "too much" in the relationship or neglecting their own needs. And because these folks can struggle to directly express their feelings, partners of ISFJs may not realize how deep their emotions really go.
Nardi explains that overall, this personality type wants a stable and reliable partner who's sensitive to their preferences and needs. "They often like a partner who takes the lead but does not pressure them," he says, adding that they dislike shouting and prefer things to be handled in a civil way. "That said, they can get rigid around their own preferences and get passive-aggressive at times," he explains.
And if you're wondering about compatibility with other MBTI types, Hallett says ISFJs best matches include those with similar values, with perhaps a bit more extroversion for balance, such as an ESFJ or ESTP. Nardi says any of the other "SJ" or "SF" types are also compatible, "and maybe some STPs and NFJs." He notes that they're the least compatible with "NT" types.
ISFJs in the workplace
Career-wise, Hallett and Nardi both note that ISFJs appreciate a job that allows them to help and care for others. Hallett adds that workplaces without a lot of high conflict are also ideal.
"These are individuals who will want to make a difference with their work and are not likely to be pushing for the spotlight—but who will always root for the team and make everyone feel recognized and valued," Hallett explains. And thanks to their strong attention to detail, "planning and organization combined with their fabulous people skills can allow them to flourish in a variety of settings," she says.
Nardi says these folks would likely do well as nurses, teachers, psychologists, or social workers and also enjoy artistic work such as music, dancing, and even hairstyling. "Often they can get technically very skilled here," he explains, adding, "In time, they can become good at improvisation, such as a jazz musician, after they build up a storehouse of techniques."
It also wouldn't be unheard of to see an ISFJ as a librarian, a fashion model or designer, or an architect. "They have a hidden love of design," Nardi adds.
How to thrive as an ISFJ
It's important for an ISFJ to take pride and draw confidence from their accomplishments and talents, Nardi says. They would also do well to be careful with their commitments and know when to say no, he adds.
Hallett echoes this, noting, "Thriving for the ISFJ will be enhanced through learning to set reasonable boundaries for themselves, practicing open communication beyond their comfort zone with trusted people, and learning to ask for and accept help—especially positive feedback to counter their innate sensitivity."
She adds that these people learn best by doing rather than simply being taught or reading about it. And as Nardi notes, it can be beneficial for this type to broaden their horizons in different ways, whether through travel, experiencing other cultures, exploring their own heritage, or having a diverse social network.
The takeaway
The ISFJ type may come across as unassuming, but you'll be surprised by their vast technical knowledge, their strong work ethic, and their capacity for kindness. While each of the 16 MBTI types has its strengths and weaknesses, it's not a far cry to say if you've got one of these people in your life, you can consider yourself lucky.
