Is Intermittent Fasting Really Good For Women?

But where does all of this take us regarding the use of fasting, or of the fasting-mimicking diet developed at the USC School of Longevity? Is a lack of the right quantity of nutrients going have a negative impact on fertility? And how long without food is too long?

These are the questions I hope to answer decisively in the future with the support of studies and research. But based on what we know now, my prediction is that short periods of fasting will actually enhance fertility. The reason I believe this to be the most likely result is that a few days of fasting is not long enough to be perceived by the body as dangerous. However, it is long enough to produce the enormously beneficial effects we now recognize as resulting from fasting. It has been proved that the use of the fasting-mimicking diet for five days stimulates rejuvenation of the cells in the brain, along with an increase in what is called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF)—a substance that leads to improvements in mood and cognition.

Prolonged fasting is akin to starvation, but a short fast of a few days can rejuvenate the reproductive system, increase energy production, reset the circadian clock, lower inflammation, and improve the gut microbiome. More research is certainly needed, but while we await the studies, my recommendation for all women who meet the basic guidelines for fasting and are planning a pregnancy is to begin a regular fasting routine. The general information on the benefits of fasting is so positive, it is my belief that these benefits far outweigh any theoretical negatives.

