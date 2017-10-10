How To Use Intermittent Fasting To Balance Your Hormones (Without Starving)

Over the last thousand years, our meals have gotten closer and closer together to the point where many people eat late at night and then eat breakfast first thing when they wake up in the morning.

This isn't how our bodies were designed to eat, and it's not what will promote optimal functioning.

From studies it is likely that many of our genes were selected during the late Paleolithic era (50,000 to 10,000 B.C.), during a time when humans existed as hunter-gatherers. At that time there were no guarantees of finding food, resulting in mixed periods of feast and famine.

With that in mind, it makes sense that taking a break from eating is good for our hormones but also our digestion, brains, and more. Currently, we are dealing with many diseases prompted by hormonal disruption such as diabetes, cardiac disease, autoimmune diseases, obesity, even cancer. Intermittent fasting seems to be a promising tool in preventing and treating disease.