Is Intermittent Fasting Bad For Your Hormones? These Are The Pros & Cons

The brain-ovary axis or hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis is the way your brain communicates with your ovaries. Your brain speaks by sending hormones, which are basically chemical emails, to the ovaries, and this prompts your ovaries to release estrogen and progesterone. A healthy HPG axis is essential for your general well-being and also for your ability to get pregnant.

Women tend to be more sensitive to intermittent fasting, and this is due, in part, to something called kisspeptin. Women tend to have more kisspeptin, and research is suggesting that kisspeptin creates a greater sensitivity to things like fasting. This can cause women who try intermittent fasting to miss their period, throw off their cycle, or just make them feel hormonally unbalanced overall. This could also, in theory, affect fertility as well as metabolism—but more studies need to be done.

It's important to remember that no two women are exactly alike. Clinically, I find that some women do great with intermittent fasting, and some don't. Does this mean that women who are sensitive to intermittent fasting shouldn't do it at all? Not entirely. For these individuals it may just require a gentler approach. Crescendo fasting is a tool I use for my patients who don't do well with other intermittent fasting protocols. Here's exactly how to do crescendo fasting: