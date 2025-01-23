Skip to Content
Routines

How To Do Inchworm Exercise: Tips, Modifications & Benefits

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
January 23, 2025
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Danielle Gray
January 23, 2025

When it comes to working out, it's always a good idea to have an arsenal of full-body moves at your disposal. One great option is the inchworm, which is sure to work your legs, arms, core, and back. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by certified personal trainer Danielle Gray.

How to do inchworm:

Image by Danielle Gray
  1. Start standing with your feet together.
  2. Forward fold with straight legs, and place your hands on the floor.
  3. Walk your hands out until you are in a plank position with shoulders over your wrists.
  4. Bend your elbows and bring your chin and chest to the floor. Your elbows should form a 45-degree angle with your shoulder joints.
  5. Press back up to your plank.
  6. Walk your hands back in toward your feet, keeping your legs as straight as possible.
  7. Roll back up to a standing position, with control. 

Tips & modifications:

  • Grab the floor with your fingers as you walk out, pushing the floor away from you with straight arms.
  • Hug your elbows in toward the body, as you lower your upper body toward the floor.
  • To modify and make it easier, bend your knees on the way down and up. You can also eliminate the pushup.

What are the benefits?

Along with being a fantastic full-body move, inchworms help improve mobility and stability overall, Gray tells mbg. Plus, it takes a lot of control to walk in and out with your hands, and complete a pushup, which will help build a stable and solid core. And having a strong center translates into better posture and proper form in other exercises.

Since you're working your full body, you could do as many sets as you like to get a quick workout in, or you can incorporate inchworm into your routine among other exercises. And of course, there's no equipment required, which is always a plus.

The bottom line is, the next time you want to get your blood pumping and work your whole body, inchworm is a great option to try.

I'm A Yoga Teacher & This Is My Single Favorite Pose For Low-Back Pain
Routines

I'm A Yoga Teacher & This Is My Single Favorite Pose For Low-Back Pain

Sarah Regan

Study Says This Is The Key To Hitting Your Fitness Resolutions
Motivation

Study Says This Is The Key To Hitting Your Fitness Resolutions

Sarah Regan

Spice Up Leg Day With These 12 Squat Variations (& The Benefits Of Each)
Routines

Spice Up Leg Day With These 12 Squat Variations (& The Benefits Of Each)

Sarah Regan

Jump Rope vs. Running: Which Type Of Workout Is Better For You?
Routines

Jump Rope vs. Running: Which Type Of Workout Is Better For You?

Abby Moore

It's Totally Safe To Run In The Rain—Just Don't Make These Mistakes
Motivation

It's Totally Safe To Run In The Rain—Just Don't Make These Mistakes

Kristine Thomason

Light Up Your Core, Arms & Legs In Minutes With This Quintessential Move
Routines

Light Up Your Core, Arms & Legs In Minutes With This Quintessential Move

Sarah Regan

