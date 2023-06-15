And as Stiles notes, these are individuals who have an energetic aura, or energetic body, that is "closed and repelling." This basically means they have a very strong presence and their energy can be felt by everyone around them. "Their energy is here to initiate, to start new things, and to be a catalyst of change in the lives of people around them," Stiles says. "And they're really people who are designed to have freedom and independence—to be trailblazers and create new things in this world and in their own life," she adds.