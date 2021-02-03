You don't need much information to calculate your human design chart: Just your birthday, your birth time, and the location of your birth.

According to human design expert Nikki Brafman, this birth information is like a snapshot of the cosmos at the moment you were born, and three months before that when your brain is developing in utero. "Human design composites those two and layers them on top of each other and then looks at how [thier] energy interacts," she explains.

Once you have your chart pulled up, you can analyze it on your own or seek out a professional reading. When you're just starting off, human design can introduce a lot of concepts at once, so working with a pro might be helpful. "A reader can translate it into more actionable items," Brafman notes, adding, "every reader has a different style, so find one that's right for you."