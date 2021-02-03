Generators and Manifesting generators represent 70% of people in the world, Brafman tells mbg. "They are the sort of workhorses, the 'go-go-go' people," she says. Each energy type has a particular strategy for directing their energy, and Generators' is to respond to things. "As generators," she notes, "they respond to things like gaps in the market or inequities in the world. They're propelling the world forward with their work and energy, and they access that energy by doing things that light them up."