This month's new moon will be exact on Thursday, September 14, at 9:40pm EDT. Like all new moons, it's landing in the sign of the respective astrological season, which in this case, is Virgo.

Meanwhile, explains astrology expert Imani Quinn, we have six planets in retrograde: Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. If it wasn't obvious, that's a lot of retrograde planets—but lucky for us, Mercury goes direct on September 15, right after this new moon.

Mercury rules the sign of Virgo, hence why this Mercury retrograde might have felt particularly dizzying as we make our way through Virgo season. But once it goes direct following this new moon, Quinn says, we'll all feel encouraged to focus in on all things Virgo: organization, material logistics, planning, and our health and self care.

Or, as the AstroTwins recently put it to mindbodygreen, "make-better vibes" will be flooding in with this new moon, so if you're in need of a life edit, you're in luck. Think back to the Virgo full moon back in early March of this year—what areas of your life have seen an evolution since then, and what needs a new approach to move forward?

"The new moon will be rewarding us within this area, so even though it's still a heavy retrograde time, because of the alignment of Mercury being ruled by Virgo, plus this new moon in Virgo, it's actually going to be really helpful to inspire us to take action and be productive towards our goals and the things we're trying to manifest," Quinn explains.

In short: Virgo didn't come to play and likes to keep things grounded and tangible. "If you want something, you have to work hard for it—but you will be rewarded," Quinn adds.