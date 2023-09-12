What To Know For September's New Moon In Virgo, According To Astrologers
If you've been feeling the weight of retrograde high season, you'll be happy to know this week's new moon in Virgo will offer us all a much-needed reset. Not only that, but Mercury's retrograde period is finally ending the very next day—the planet that rules Virgo itself.
Here's what to know about this new moon, plus how to work with it, according to astrologers.
The astrology behind August's new moon in Leo
This month's new moon will be exact on Thursday, September 14, at 9:40pm EDT. Like all new moons, it's landing in the sign of the respective astrological season, which in this case, is Virgo.
Meanwhile, explains astrology expert Imani Quinn, we have six planets in retrograde: Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. If it wasn't obvious, that's a lot of retrograde planets—but lucky for us, Mercury goes direct on September 15, right after this new moon.
Mercury rules the sign of Virgo, hence why this Mercury retrograde might have felt particularly dizzying as we make our way through Virgo season. But once it goes direct following this new moon, Quinn says, we'll all feel encouraged to focus in on all things Virgo: organization, material logistics, planning, and our health and self care.
Or, as the AstroTwins recently put it to mindbodygreen, "make-better vibes" will be flooding in with this new moon, so if you're in need of a life edit, you're in luck. Think back to the Virgo full moon back in early March of this year—what areas of your life have seen an evolution since then, and what needs a new approach to move forward?
"The new moon will be rewarding us within this area, so even though it's still a heavy retrograde time, because of the alignment of Mercury being ruled by Virgo, plus this new moon in Virgo, it's actually going to be really helpful to inspire us to take action and be productive towards our goals and the things we're trying to manifest," Quinn explains.
In short: Virgo didn't come to play and likes to keep things grounded and tangible. "If you want something, you have to work hard for it—but you will be rewarded," Quinn adds.
How to work with this energy
Do some Earth magic
We're in a time of year all about harvesting the fruits of our labor, not to mention the fall equinox is right around the corner next week. So, Quinn recommends, this would be an excellent new moon to do a little Earth magic.
Whether you plant something new, trim a fresh leaf for propagating, or nurture a plant you already have, Quinn says attaching a manifestation to your plants can help you connect that manifestation to something tangible in this plane.
When your plant starts getting dry, for instance, Quinn says you can use that as symbolism for what your manifestation needs. As you water your plant, think about what you can do to nurture the plant's corresponding goal or manifestation. Or if it needs a bigger pot, she adds, maybe you need to create more space in your life for this goal to grow.
As you work with your plant, Quinn suggests journaling about what's going on with the plant, how it relates to your goals, and what you're doing to tend to both.
Spend time in nature
Speaking of Earth magic, sometimes all you have to do to tap into it is spend time in nature. Quinn suggests getting quiet in your favorite local landscape, and if you live in a city, perhaps even taking a chance short visit out into the country. Of course, if that's not an option, your nearest park works too.
Meditate, journal, and use that connection with nature to help you tap into your own intuition. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, "When we disconnect from the noise of the city and those distractions, our own inner Wi Fi connection gets stronger—AKA our intuition."
Pull tarot cards
Quinn also recommends consulting your tarot cards to assess what you've recently let go, and how you can move forward. Give your deck a shuffle and pull one card each for the following three questions:
- What have I let go of since the last full moon?
- What is coming to me in this new moon with that space I've created through releasing?
- How can I be productive and help my manifestations come through?
Refine, refine, refine
Last but not least, according to the twins, this new moon is all about tapping into your inner Virgo, whether you have Virgo placements in your birth chart or not. As they suggest, keep things clean and green, organizing your home, getting new plants, setting up a financial budget, and/or cleaning up your diet.
"If you’re surrounded by chaos, don’t just contain it—tackle it head-on," they add, noting to purge old junk at your nearest thrift store, make a meal plan, or catch up on your laundry, for instance.
Anything you can do to refine your life—which is what Virgo does best—will be met with gains right now.
FAQs:
What date is the New Moon in September?
September's new moon will be exact on Thursday, September 14, at 9:40pm EDT.
What is the moon phase for September 15 2023?
On September 15, 2023, the moon phase will be a new moon in Virgo.
The takeaway
Whether you spend this new moon reorganizing all your cabinets, spending time in nature, or doing any of your favorite new moon rituals, the big takeaway to this Virgo moon is laying the groundwork in a solid and sensible way, so we can move into autumn with greater ease and clarity.
