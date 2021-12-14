How Feng Shui Can Help You End The Year On An Oh-So-Joyful Note

How To Use Feng Shui To End The Year On A High Note
The New Year always promises an exciting fresh start. But today, I want to back up and focus on ending this year on a high note.
The holiday season can be an amazing time to create momentum for sailing into the new year ahead with a deeper sense of meaning and connection. Here are a few fun ways to clear space in your home and finish 2021 strong:
1. Clear energy using seasonal fruit and spices.
Clearing negative energy is always a part of creating a fresh start. And this time of year, there are so many holiday spices and fruits that can star in your energy cleansing. Here are a few of my favorite ways to use them:
- Simmer a few lemons or oranges with some cinnamon sticks in a slow cooker or in a pot on low heat, allowing this cleansing aroma to fill your home. You can also add cloves, bay leaves, and even a handful of cranberries.
- Brew some mint tea, cool it off, and add that cold tea to your mopping water and DIY cleaning sprays to infuse more effervescent energy into your home as you clean.
- Fill bowls with your favorite seasonal fruit to add earthy creative energy and lots of vibrant vibes to your space. Nothing goes to waste here, so feel free to eat the fruit and replace it as needed!
2. Clear clutter (even if you only have time to clear a bit of it).
I kick off every new year with two months of deep decluttering through a program called The Catalyst Camp. I find that starting the year decluttering your home (and your life) can be a catalyst for creativity, prosperity, goal-setting and so much joy. But you don't have to wait until January 1; even a tiny bit of decluttering can open up the flow in your life right now. Here are some smaller clearing projects to tackle as we close out the year:
- Try clearing physical clutter from spaces that are small but that you engage with often: a wallet or purse, a drawer you reach into often, the kitchen counter, or your desktop.
- Forgiveness also clears energetic space in your life. Before the year ends, ask yourself who you might need to forgive. You can also add yourself to this list—forgiving ourselves is incredibly important when it's needed. Even if you can't (or feel it's inappropriate to) contact people on this list, you can still forgive and set yourself free of that energy. I love the refreshing Catherine Ponder affirmation that you can repeat until you feel lighter while thinking of your list of people to forgive, "I forgive positively everyone. I am free and they are free, too. All things are cleared up between us, now and forever."
3. Take stock of all the ways you've grown and all the wisdom you've collected this year.
In the energetic home map known as the Bagua map, your personal wisdom and the amount of love that flourishes freely in your life are intimately related. So celebrate every win—no matter the size.
Flipping back through my calendar for this year that seemed to fly by as no year ever has for me in the past, I was astonished at how much had happened. You might want to write a list of all of it and celebrate all of it in a big way during the holiday season.
4. Take time to daydream.
When you daydream, you tap into your creativity, your inner guidance, and the inspiring and recharging power of the Water element. Yes, you can sit down and plan and set goals...but, the nature of daydreaming is just as important. It's less structured, less analytical, and more about allowing your vision to unfold. In daydreaming sessions, you can come up with sparks and seeds of new plans and projects—inspiration that can then move you in all the best directions.
If you aren't a daydreamer by nature, you can explore guided visualizations and dreamy creative projects like writing in a manifesting journal or making vision boards that help you picture the year ahead in full color and sensory richness.
The bottom line.
Joy is always the most fulfilling, magnetic, and excellent energy. So, I encourage you to take a few moments to bring that joy home this season—whether by cleaning your home, lightening up life, envisioning a magical time ahead, celebrating your greatness, or, very possibly, all of the above!