4 Easy Tips For Making A Soup That Will Actually Keep You Full
This is the best season of the year (in my opinion, anyway): Soup season. Not sure what to make for meal prep? Soup. Need to throw together a one-pot meal in 30 minutes? Soup. Trying to prioritize protein and veggies? There’s a soup for that.
While the classic combo of broth, veggies, and spices is soothing, it doesn’t always equal a complete meal that will keep you full for more than 30 minutes. The trick is knowing how to turn soup into a complete meal (i.e., ensuring it’s actually filling with enough protein and fiber in each bowl!).
So here are a few tricks to make any bowl of soup more satiating.
Plan for your protein
Many soups fall woefully flat on protein. And that can be ok if you’re wanting a brothy soup to precede your actual lunch and dinner. However, if you want your soup to count as a full meal, you need to focus on this macronutrient.
The good news is that there are multiple ways to boost the protein content of your soup.
- Add protein-rich ingredients like chicken, beef, fish, beans, lentils, or tofu (even if the recipe doesn’t explicitly call for it). This could look like throwing in leftover or rotisserie chicken, adding some meatballs, or even mixing in some lean ground beef.
- For puree-type soups (like tomato or butternut squash), blend silken tofu or white beans in the soup itself for an even creamier texture.
- Eat with a grilled cheese sandwich. Yes, 2 slices of bread plus 2 slices of cheddar can equal 20+ grams of protein.
- Opt for bone broth, which provides 10 grams of protein per cup vs. the 1 gram typically found in veggie broths.
Incorporate complex carbs
Complex carbs (ones rich in fiber) take longer to digest, so they extend the feeling of fullness long after your bowl is empty.
Try adding brown rice, barley, farro, quinoa, potatoes, or parsnips to your soup. Not only do these ingredients make it heartier, but they also lend texture and natural sweetness. If you’re short on time, you can even stir in a pouch of pre-cooked grains or leftover roasted potatoes before serving.
Add leafy greens
Leafy greens are one of the easiest ways to add more nutrients (like fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals) to a soup.
Since most greens wilt quickly, you can toss in a generous handful (or three) near the end of cooking. Kale is a great choice because it holds its structure and adds chew, while spinach or Swiss chard offer a softer texture.
Top with healthy fats
No meal is complete without some healthy fats, particularly from foods rich in monounsaturated fats or omega-3s.
Before serving, drizzle olive oil over the top, top with avocado slices, sprinkle on roasted chickpeas, or add nuts and seeds like pumpkin seeds or chopped almonds. You’ll get an extra crunch and a touch of richness.
Our favorite hearty soup recipes
Looking for some inspo? We gathered six of our favorite cozy and nourishing soup recipes that you’ll want to have on repeat all winter.
The takeaway
Soups deserved to be served as the main course. And it’s totally possible when you build your bowl with protein, fiber, complex carbs, and healthy fats.