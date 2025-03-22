Advertisement
Ready For A New Favorite Chili Recipe? This One Will Surely Win You Over
Chili is hearty, comforting, and no recipe is quite the same. This recipe by actress and writer Emma Myles in her new cookbook The Trigger Kitchen has a bit of a Southwestern twist.
It features fire-roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and chipotle peppers for heat and smokiness ,plus cotija cheese for garnish. The three bean varieties offer different textures and flavors, and the avocado slices add a nice dose of monounsaturated fats to make this dish a complete meal.
And of course, if there's something you want to add or leave out, Myles won't take it personally. Why? "She emphasizes, "The whole point of a bowl of chili is to sit and be cozy. And feel the warmth inside saying, Stay. Enjoy. Be here."
Chili soup hugs
Makes about 12 cups (2.7 kilograms)
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons (42 grams) unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons (30 milliliters) olive oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 5–7 cloves garlic, grated
- Pinch of salt
- 1½ tablespoons (14 grams) Taco Seasoning
- 1 tablespoon (16 grams) tomato paste
- 2 (15.5-oz [439-grams]) cans pinto beans
- 2 (15.5-oz [439-grams]) cans black beans
- 1 (15.5-oz [439-grams]) can pink beans
- 2 (14.5-oz [411-grams]) cans diced fire-roasted tomatoes
- 1 cup (480 grams) roasted red peppers, chopped
- 2 tablespoons (34 grams) chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- 1 quart (960 milliliters) veggie or chicken stock
- 1 cup (113 grams) grated Cheddar, divided
- ½ cup (120 ml) crema or sour cream
- Crushed tortilla chips, for serving
- Avocado slices, for serving
- Cotija, for serving
Method:
- In a large stockpot, melt the butter and oil over medium-high heat.
- When frothy, add the onion and let it sweat for 3 to 5 minutes. I’m partial to some caramelization, but as long as they’re soft and translucent, you’re fine.
- Add your garlic and salt and stir. When the smell of garlic goes straight up your nose (1 minute), add the Taco Seasoning and tomato paste and stir to combine.
- Let the flavors cook together for a few minutes and then add the beans, tomatoes and peppers, and mix it all up, making sure to get the onions and garlic from the bottom. Add the stock, season to taste and bring to a boil.
- Reduce to a simmer and put a lid on your cauldron. Let it cook for 30 to 40 minutes.
- Uncover the pot and remove it from the heat. Using an immersion blender (have you gotten one yet?), pulse a few times just to break it up, not to blend it completely. You still want some of it intact because even though it’s soup, it’s still chili.
- Fold in ½ cup (57 grams) of Cheddar and the crema and stir until the cheese is melted.
- Spoon into your favorite bowl and top with crushed tortilla chips (i.e., the bottom of the bag cause that’s what I had), some sliced avocado, the rest of the Cheddar and a sprinkling of Cotija for “atmosphere.”
Reprinted with permission from Trigger Kitchen by Emma Myles. Page Street Publishing Co. © 2024. Emma Myles is a writer, artist, activist, and home cook. She's best known for her role as Leanne Taylor on the hit show Orange Is the New Black, for which she won three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She lives in New York City.
