Recipes

Thai-Inspired Coconut Curry Chicken Soup With Mushrooms

Robin Miller
Author:
Robin Miller
October 10, 2024
Robin Miller
Food Writer, Recipe Developer & Nutritionist
By Robin Miller
Food Writer, Recipe Developer & Nutritionist
Robin Miller has been a TV personality, food writer, nutritionist, and spokesperson since 1990, and she is the author of eleven books, including the New York Times bestseller Quick Fix Meals. Her latest cookbook is 30-Minute Meal Prep.
Coconut Chicken Soup
Image by Robin Miller
October 10, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

This satiny soup delivers the flavor spectrum in every creamy spoonful. There's the balance of tangy lemon and lime with sweet coconut, followed by the fiery quality of curry paste and chili pepper. And this dish is completely customizable, so you can make it as spicy as you desire by using more/less of the diced chili pepper.

Coconut chicken soup

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 to 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 1 small red or green jalepeño pepper, seeded and sliced, or 2 Thai chiles, halved and seeded
  • 1 lemongrass stalk, smashed and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 2 teaspoons red Thai curry paste
  • 4 cups canned coconut milk, not coconut cream
  • 2 cups cubed cooked chicken
  • 8 ounces sliced button or cremini mushrooms
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce, plus more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon coconut sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • chopped green onion for serving
  • fresh cilantro for serving

Directions

  1. In a large stockpot or saucepan, combine the broth, jalapeño, lemongrass, and curry paste. Set the pan over medium-high heat, and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes.
  2. Using a slotted spoon or fine sieve, remove and discard the pepper slices and lemongrass. Add the coconut milk, chicken, and mushrooms to the pan, and return to a simmer. Simmer for 5-10 minutes.
  3. Add the fish sauce, coconut sugar, and lime juice. Adjust the seasoning by adding more sugar, fish sauce, and/or lime juice as desired.
  4. Ladle the soup into bowls, and top with the green onions and fresh cilantro.

Excerpted from 30-Minute Meal Prep by Robin Miller, with permission of sourcebooks.

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

Popular Stories

