These Everything Chickpeas Will Up Your Salty Snack Game
Finding healthy snacks that fill you up and still satisfy that craving for something salty isn't too difficult—but it's good to have some variety. And sometimes the best thing you can do is make one yourself instead of just opening a package.
These snackable little chickpeas from Jessica Seinfeld's new cookbook Vegan, At Times are flavored with the all-star of many a spice cabinet: everything bagel seasoning.
We normally sprinkle the blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, onion, and sea salt on avocado toast or homemade crackers—but we should be adding it to chickpeas.
The key is adding the seasoning after you pan-cook the chickpeas in a bit of good-quality olive oil, which helps them get a slightly crunchy texture that takes them from a hummus ingredient or salad topping to salty snack.
If you add the everything seasoning before, the spices can burn in the oil—and speaking from experience, that's not pleasant.
Enjoy these on their own or pop them atop a savory yogurt bowl (like this one!).
Everything Chickpeas
Makes about 1 cup
Ingredients
- One 15.5-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed, or 1½ cups cooked chickpeas
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon "Everything" seasoning
- Pinch of kosher salt
Method
- Pour the chickpeas onto a dry dishtowel and pat them dry.
- In a medium skillet, heat about ⅛ inch of oil over medium-high heat. Add the chickpeas and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring often, until golden brown and crisp. Pour them into a paper-towel-lined bowl.
- Toss with the Everything seasoning and a little salt. Transfer to a serving bowl. Eat them while they're warm.
Excerpted with permission from Vegan, at Times by Jessica Seinfeld. (Gallery Books, November 23, 2021).
