So your hair growth efforts are not futile: Your follicles are churning out new baby hairs; they're just breaking off before they reach the end of your mane. It's more common than you think!

How do you know if you're dealing with micro-breakage, you ask? Just take a look at your shed hairs: "If the strands falling out are not as long as your hair's length and are much shorter, brittle, and broken into several pieces or split, your hair is breaking," celebrity hairstylist Annagjid "Kee" Taylor says regarding hair breakage.

The difference might be very slight—hence the term micro-breakage—but try to notice any snapped, brittle hairs that fall out when you detangle or style. "Your hair is constantly in a cycle of growing and shedding," Smith adds, but if you have shorter strands that shed rather quickly, that's a surefire sign to prioritize special hair care.