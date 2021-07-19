Should You Alter Your Makeup Routine With Your Cycle? What The Experts Say

Again, a drop in oil production may be welcome to oil- and acne-prone friends, but if the lack of sebum means dryness and irritation, you may want to rely on hydrating foundations and concealers—perhaps mix them with a face oil for even more moisture. See here for our creamiest concealer options (and a hack that prevents flaking or creasing midday), and check out our best foundations for dry skin.

If you experience irritation, it may also be a good time to invest in a color-correcting concealer—say, if some areas see more flares than others. Or you could simply use a different shade of foundation on areas that appear more flushed or inflamed, à la Winslet. "I personally prefer a shade that matches my skin tone as well as a shade two shades lighter to brighten under eye and through the center of the face," says Holly Jo Harris, client experience manager at Credo.