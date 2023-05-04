No matter your eye size or shape, there are no limits when it comes to makeup looks that compliment your unique features. That being said, it is common to want to shake up your go-to beat a bit, whether that means adding color, trying a new eyeliner method, etc.

A common inquiry in the world of eye makeup is this: How can I make my eyes look bigger and more awake? To come, a celebrity makeup artist shares her step-by-step tutorial.