Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

How To Have A Balanced Sleep-Wake Cycle If You Work Overnight Shifts

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
January 01, 2025
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Nurse Putting on a Medical Mask in a Hospital
Image by Santi Nunez / Stocksy
January 01, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There is one challenging aspect to some jobs that can often be overlooked: working overnight shifts.

Because of the circadian rhythm, people who work night shifts (health care professionals, firefighters, etc.) are literally working against nature to stay awake and provide vital services to our communities. 

If you work night shifts, you know this better than anyone, and you may be wondering how to support your sleep-wake cycle despite a demanding schedule. 

How to support your sleep cycle during a night shift

Regardless of our jobs or our sleep schedules, the body will always work on a light-dark cycle, functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., tells mbg. That 24-hour body clock, or circadian rhythm, is mainly influenced by temperature and light. 

While it's impossible to reverse this body clock, "There are things you should do, even more so than the regular person, to mitigate the effects of working against your biological rhythm," she says to overnight workers. Here are just a few:

1.

Limit blue light

"Someone who's working night shifts will still benefit from getting daylight during the daylight hours, and darkness at night," Shah says. 

In order to create that illusion of darkness at night, wear blue-light-blocking glasses during work and when you get home, especially if you're going to be looking at your phone, TV, or computer screen.

2.

Stick to smaller meals at night

Eating a healthy, balanced meal is much easier said than done late at night. "Cravings and 'munchies' happen more frequently from my experience [with night shifts]," says Eva Selhub, M.D., internal medicine doctor and author of Resilience for Dummies. "And there is a tendency to try to stay awake by eating more carbs, which usually only helps temporarily."

In the nighttime hours, it's best to stick to smaller, more balanced meals that are not going to spike blood sugar levels and will be easy to digest.

Before a shift, Selhub recommends eating healthy fats and proteins, with smaller portions of healthy grains (like quinoa or sweet potatoes). These nutrients help you feel full before staying up all night, while also giving you the energy to get through it.

3.

Eat nourishing food during the daylight

If you get hungry during the night shift, Selhub recommends eating the same type of nutrients (healthy fats and proteins, and a small portion of grains). Try to eat at the end of the shift, if possible, she adds. This keeps mealtime closer to daylight hours and gives you time to digest before sleeping.

If you're hungry when you get home, she recommends making a shake with 1 cup of nut milk, 1 tablespoon pea protein powder, and half a cup of berries. "This is what I make as my evening snack, she tells mbg. "I find it helps me sleep better and I don't wake up hungry." Here: four more expert-approved bedtime snacks and five magnesium-rich snacks to support sleep.

4.

Get adequate sleep whenever you can

Based on her own experience working night shifts, holistic psychiatrist Ellen Vora, M.D., advises overnight workers to do whatever they can to convince their bodies that it's nighttime when they return home from work. 

"Go directly home, do whatever ritual you need (I would always take a shower immediately after an overnight shift), drink some water, draw your blackout shades, and get directly into bed wearing an eye mask," Vora writes in her upcoming book. 

How to transition back to a daytime routine

If possible, it's important to transition to a standard light-dark cycle when you have time off of work, Shah says. Of course, that doesn't mean you work a 12-hour shift, then come home and stay awake for another 12 hours. 

Instead, Shah recommends napping for a few hours after your night shift to catch up on sleep, without missing the entire day. Since you'll likely still be tired, you can go to bed early (when the sun sets or shortly after) and hopefully wake with the sun the following morning.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period
Women's Health

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period

Sarah Regan

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good
Integrative Health

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good

Emma Loewe

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds
Integrative Health

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds

Jamie Schneider

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals
Integrative Health

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts
Integrative Health

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts

Ava Durgin

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows

Josey Murray

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period
Women's Health

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period

Sarah Regan

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good
Integrative Health

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good

Emma Loewe

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds
Integrative Health

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds

Jamie Schneider

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals
Integrative Health

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts
Integrative Health

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts

Ava Durgin

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows

Josey Murray

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period
Women's Health

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period

Sarah Regan

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good
Integrative Health

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good

Emma Loewe

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds
Integrative Health

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds

Jamie Schneider

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals
Integrative Health

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts
Integrative Health

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts

Ava Durgin

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows

Josey Murray

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom
Women's Health

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom

Abby Moore

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period
Women's Health

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period

Sarah Regan

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good
Integrative Health

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good

Emma Loewe

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds
Integrative Health

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds

Jamie Schneider

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals
Integrative Health

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts
Integrative Health

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts

Ava Durgin

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows

Josey Murray

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom
Women's Health

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom

Abby Moore

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.