The Underrated Plant Your Sunny Vegetable Garden Is Missing

If you're new to growing peppers, Emily Murphy, an organic gardener and the author of Grow What You Love, recommends buying a few plants instead of starting from seed. That way, you can take a season to see which varieties you have the most luck with and use the most in your kitchen. Just plant them a few weeks after your last spring frost has passed, as they need warm conditions to thrive.

Since they do take a while to germinate, "if you're going to grow them from seed, you'll want to start them indoors about eight weeks before you plan to transplant them out," says Murphy. While some varieties take longer to mature than others, two months is a good starting point. Again, use your last frost as a guide: If that tends to fall in early April, start your seeds in early February (these seed starting kits make the process super easy).

Be sure to place your seeds in lightweight but nutrient-dense soil. Murphy likes to use a mix of coconut coir, fir bark, and worm castings or a basic compost. Once they sprout indoors, you'll want to be absolutely sure that warmer days are ahead before putting them in the ground. Wait for two to three weeks after the last frost to be safe.