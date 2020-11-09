Red chili peppers have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and blood sugar-regulating properties. Some studies have even shown the food may be beneficial in protecting against certain types of cancer. All of these health benefits have been linked to capsaicin, an active component in the pepper that gives it its distinctive spicy flavor.

To further understand this phenomenon, researchers looked at 4,729 studies with more than 570,000 participants, which analyzed the outcomes of people who ate chili peppers. They found that people who ate chili peppers lowered their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 26%, cancer by 23%, and all causes by 25%.

"We were surprised to find that in these previously published studies, regular consumption of chili pepper was associated with an overall risk-reduction of all-cause, CVD, and cancer mortality," lead author of the study and cardiologist Bo Xu, M.D., said in a news release. "It highlights that dietary factors may play an important role in overall health."