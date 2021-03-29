With so many seasonal squash varieties to pick from, the beauty of this uniquely versatile fruit (yes, fruit) is indisputable. Squash, or Cucurbita, is the perfect example of a prolific, garden gift—packed with various flavors, textures, colors, and nutritional profiles depending on the species.

One of my favorite go-to squash varieties is tender squash, or ayote tierno (Cucurbita moschata) in Spanish. Widely prevalent throughout Central and South America, this sweeter, hard-shelled squash has a smooth but firm texture that holds up in coconut-based stews, veggie soups, tropical-inspired desserts, and beyond. The following plant-based, gluten-free squash lasaña recipe is inspired by the version my mother made me as a child, and a bow to squash's brilliant adaptability.