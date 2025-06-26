Advertisement
How To Do Inchworm Exercise: Tips, Modifications & Benefits
When it comes to working out, it's always a good idea to have an arsenal of full-body moves at your disposal. One great option is the inchworm, which is sure to work your legs, arms, core, and back. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by certified personal trainer Danielle Gray.
How to do inchworm:
- Start standing with your feet together.
- Forward fold with straight legs, and place your hands on the floor.
- Walk your hands out until you are in a plank position with shoulders over your wrists.
- Bend your elbows and bring your chin and chest to the floor. Your elbows should form a 45-degree angle with your shoulder joints.
- Press back up to your plank.
- Walk your hands back in toward your feet, keeping your legs as straight as possible.
- Roll back up to a standing position, with control.
Tips & modifications:
- Grab the floor with your fingers as you walk out, pushing the floor away from you with straight arms.
- Hug your elbows in toward the body, as you lower your upper body toward the floor.
- To modify and make it easier, bend your knees on the way down and up. You can also eliminate the pushup.
What are the benefits?
Along with being a fantastic full-body move, inchworms help improve mobility and stability overall, Gray tells mbg. Plus, it takes a lot of control to walk in and out with your hands, and complete a pushup, which will help build a stable and solid core. And having a strong center translates into better posture and proper form in other exercises.
Since you're working your full body, you could do as many sets as you like to get a quick workout in, or you can incorporate inchworm into your routine among other exercises. And of course, there's no equipment required, which is always a plus.
The bottom line is, the next time you want to get your blood pumping and work your whole body, inchworm is a great option to try.