Why Personal Loss Affects Sleep + How To Be Gracious To Yourself When It Does

The body and mind work synergistically, so when emotions weigh heavily on your heart, physiological responses are inevitable.

Major Allison Brager, Ph.D., a neuroscientist involved in the U.S. Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System specializing in sleep, explains that difficult emotions can activate the sympathetic nervous system (responsible for the fight-or-flight response) and release cortisol, a stress hormone. This can lead to difficulty falling asleep within 30 to 40 minutes of trying, fragmented sleep in which you wake up and stay awake for more than 10 minutes at a time, and/or waking up prematurely in the early morning hours.

"Negative emotions can cause your brain and body to work overtime, resulting in a negative impact on your quality of sleep," Brager summarizes.

Bad dreams are also common in those experiencing loss, but according to Brager, they aren't necessarily a bad thing. Instead, they're a part of REM sleep, during which memories are processed and consolidated in the brain. "They are, perhaps, maybe the healthiest coping mechanism," Brager says.

"If memory is inadequately consolidated, there is a next-day impact on negative emotional valence that is seen at the deepest and more primal levels of emotional processing in the brain." In other words, nightmares can actually be an important physiological part of the emotional healing process.

So while you might wake up feeling out of sorts, enduring these bad dreams can do more good than harm in the long run. When these dreams creep in, give yourself a hug, take a shower, or sip something warm. Any little act of self-love will be self-soothing during this process.