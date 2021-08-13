The research, published in the journal Sleep, looked into whether short naps had any impact on cognitive impairment after a poor—or non-existent—night's sleep. What's a short nap? Anything less than an hour.

In the study, 275 college-age participants were tasked with completing a cognitive test before being either sent home with the assignment to sleep as normal or being asked to remain at the lab overnight.

Those who stayed in the lab were further divided into two groups. One group was allowed to take a 30- or a 60-minute nap while the other group wasn't allowed to sleep at all. The next morning, everyone was asked to repeat the cognitive task from the night before.

"We found that short naps of 30 or 60 minutes did not show any measurable effects," Kimberly Fenn, PhD, director of Michigan State University's Sleep and Learning Lab and study author, explains in a statement. "The group that stayed overnight and took short naps still suffered from the effects of sleep deprivation and made significantly more errors on the tasks than their counterparts who went home and obtained a full night of sleep."