How I Enjoy Holiday Eating Without The Bloat (Or The Crash)*
Oh, the holidays…
What a time. Family, friends, long leisurely dinners, cozy nights on the couch. But also, long flights, family dynamics, sleeping in your childhood bedroom, and a solid week of baked goods, mashed potatoes, and casseroles.
I find beauty in this change of pace. It's a time to rest, slow down, and nourish yourself in more ways than one (a second slice of pie, an hour-long conversation with your grandma, a morning with no alarm). But losing every anchor of your routine at once can also feel a little unsettling.
But, to be clear, I see absolutely nothing wrong with daily cinnamon rolls and apple pie. I just also want to feel good enough to enjoy them. And after a few days of mostly carbs and sugar, I'm sluggish, my digestion slows to a crawl, and I'm a little irritable from riding the blood sugar rollercoaster.
Since skipping the sweet treats is not an option, I went looking for something I could add to my routine to make this busy (and slightly chaotic) time of year feel a little better.
I think I've finally found it: mindbodygreen's synbiotic fiber+.
Meet my holiday saving grace
synbiotic fiber+ is my go-to for the holidays, for travel, and honestly for any stretch when my gut could use a little help. Each stick pack delivers 10 grams of soluble fiber (as Fibersol®-2) plus 7 billion CFU from two clinically studied probiotic strains.*
And maybe most importantly, it’s easy. I know myself. If something tastes bad or feels like one more complicated wellness habit, I’m not going to keep doing it. This mixes easily into water, and the watermelon flavor is light, refreshing, and not too sweet. There's an unflavored version, too, if you'd rather mix it into something you already drink.
And as with every supplement I take consistently, I wanted to know what's (and what isn't) in it. The formula has no fillers, artificial flavors or sweeteners, gums, sugar alcohols, or synthetic dyes, and it goes through three rounds of third-party testing for purity and safety in ISO-certified labs.
It keeps things moving (even when I'm away from home)*
If you've read my previous articles, you know my digestion is notoriously dramatic any time I leave the house. New foods, new time zones, and hours of sitting leave me bloated and uncomfortable. So I've had to seek out solutions that actually work, and synbiotic fiber+ (along with sleep support+) is one of them.
A big reason is the probiotic pairing:
- B. coagulans SNZ 1969® has been clinically studied to help ease bloating and support healthy gut microbiota and regularity.*
- B. subtilis ATCC 122264 (as WelBac 40™) helps ease occasional gas and bloating 1and promotes abdominal comfort.*
Both are Bacillus strains, which form hardy spores. That protective coating helps them survive the trip through stomach acid so they can actually reach your gut.*
Then there's the fiber itself. Fiber supports regular, comfortable bathroom trips, and a full 10 grams is a meaningful boost, especially on days when the only produce in sight is the cranberry sauce.*
It helps me actually notice when I'm full*
Eating intuitively is something I've struggled with and am still working on. As a proud graduate of the "clean plate club," I've always found it hard to tune in to my hunger and fullness cues. And the holidays make it extra tricky. Between the snack table, the cookie tins, and a dinner that keeps getting pushed back, it’s hard to tell when I’m actually hungry and when I’m just near food.
This is where the fiber really shines. When you eat, your gut sends hormone signals to your brain that basically say, “Okay, we’re good here.” GLP-1 is one of the main ones. Yes, it’s the same GLP-1 everyone’s talking about, and it’s a hormone your body already makes on its own after a meal. Fibersol®-2, the fiber in synbiotic fiber+, has been shown to boost that natural signal.*
In one clinical trial2, people who had 10 grams of it with a meal (the same amount in one stick pack) felt less hungry and more satisfied for a couple of hours afterward.*
In practice, I drink a glass of synbiotic fiber+ right before or with my biggest meal of the day. It doesn’t make me feel like I can’t eat. It just makes it easier to notice when I go from satisfied to stuffed, and to actually listen to that.*
It takes the edge off the blood sugar spike*
Sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie, dinner rolls. All of my favorite foods, and also, a blood sugar spike waiting to happen.
The problem is how quickly those foods hit your system. Refined carbs and sugar break down into glucose quickly, so it floods your bloodstream all at once. Your body responds by clearing it out just as fast, and that sharp rise and fall is the "crash" that leaves you tired, snacky, and a little cranky by 4 p.m.
Fiber helps slow the absorption of carbohydrates, which can mean a steadier rise in blood sugar after a meal.* And Fibersol®-2 has specifically been studied alongside carb-heavy foods, with research showing that even relatively small amounts can help reduce that post-meal spike.
Timing matters, too. Research3 on "food sequencing" shows that getting fiber in before your carbs can soften the glucose rise, partly by slowing how quickly your stomach empties and by nudging those same gut hormones, like GLP-1, that also help with fullness.* That's exactly why I drink synbiotic fiber+ right before or with dinner.
It's not a free pass, and I still do the other things that help: I fill up on some protein and veggies, and I'll take a walk around the block after the big meal. But I will 1,000% not be skipping the best dishes of the year. synbiotic fiber+ just helps me enjoy them without the rollercoaster afterward.*
It makes getting enough fiber ridiculously easy
This might actually be the biggest selling point for me. We can talk about probiotics and GLP-1 and the microbiome all day, but at the end of the day, most of us simply need more fiber.
And getting enough becomes significantly harder when you’re traveling, eating out frequently, or spending a week in a house where the produce selection is one banana of questionable ripeness.
One stick of synbiotic fiber+ provides 9 grams of dietary fiber—32% of the Daily Value—in a glass of water. That doesn’t mean I stop caring about getting fiber from fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains, nuts, and seeds. Food comes first. But I love having a backup.
The takeaway
The holidays are not the time for perfection. They're for second helpings, late nights, and the cinnamon rolls your aunt only makes once a year. But loving all of that doesn't mean accepting days of bloating, crashes, and feeling like a stranger in your own body.
That's why synbiotic fiber+ is coming home with me this year. Between the 10 grams of fiber and two well-studied probiotic strains, it covers the things that tend to unravel first when my routine does: regularity, fullness cues, and steadier blood sugar.* It's a single stick pack; it tastes good, and it fits in my carry-on next to my sleep support+.
So if you need me this season, I'll be at the dinner table with a glass of synbiotic fiber+ in one hand and a fork headed for the pie in the other.