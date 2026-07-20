Summer travel has its fair share of perks. A good tan, maybe a few souvenirs, approximately one bajillion photos, and lots of new memories. But then there’s the less glamorous side of travel (cue the stiff neck, 3 a.m. wake-ups in hotel rooms, the inability to go to the bathroom like a normal person). Plus, there's so much stress around delayed flights, packed schedules, and being out of your usual rhythm.