Why This Sleep Formula Is The First Thing I Pack For Every Trip
Summer travel has its fair share of perks. A good tan, maybe a few souvenirs, approximately one bajillion photos, and lots of new memories. But then there’s the less glamorous side of travel (cue the stiff neck, 3 a.m. wake-ups in hotel rooms, the inability to go to the bathroom like a normal person). Plus, there's so much stress around delayed flights, packed schedules, and being out of your usual rhythm.
I love traveling. Truly. But I do not love what traveling sometimes does to my body.
For a while, I just accepted this as part of the experience. Eventually, as someone who travels pretty consistently for both work and personal reasons, I realized I needed a better system.
The one thing that now comes with me on every trip? mindbodygreen’s sleep support+. And yes, I mean every trip. I will pack one less bathing suit or pair of socks before I leave my sleep support+ at home.
Your new travel nonnegotiable
I originally started taking sleep support+ for the obvious reason: I wanted better sleep.
More specifically, I wanted something to help me unwind at night, especially when I was in a new place, and my brain refused to get the memo that it was time for bed.* But over time, it became one of those products I reach for even more when I’m traveling.
That’s largely because of the magnesium. Magnesium is involved in hundreds of processes in the body, including muscle and nerve function, relaxation, stress management, and healthy sleep patterns.* In other words, it is not just a “sleep” mineral. It is a foundational mineral your body uses constantly, especially when your routine is thrown off.*
And travel is basically one giant routine disruption. You’re eating different foods, sleeping in a different bed, walking way more than usual, sitting for long stretches, drinking less water than you think, and maybe having an extra espresso or cocktail because (well) vacation.
sleep support+ helps me bring a little bit of consistency with me, even when everything else is different.
It helps me actually sleep in a new place*
The first few nights in a new place are always the hardest for me. There’s the unfamiliar bed. The weird hotel room sounds. The loud people in the room next door.
And nothing frustrates me more than not sleeping well when I’m traveling. I want to wake up ready to explore, not already counting down the hours until my next coffee. That’s where sleep support+ really earns its spot in my suitcase.
The formula uses magnesium bisglycinate, a highly absorbable form of magnesium that is gentle on the stomach and especially well-suited for pre-bedtime relaxation.* It is paired with jujube (a botanical traditionally used to support sleep quality), and PharmaGABA® (which helps calm an overactive mind1).*
Together, the ingredients are designed to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and sleep more deeply.*
It helps with the travel body aches*
Between sitting for hours, carrying luggage, sleeping in a different bed, and walking way more than usual, travel almost always comes with some combination of tight hips, tense shoulders, or sore legs.
Magnesium plays an important role in normal muscle contraction and relaxation.* I still stretch, walk when I can, and try to move around during long travel days. But adding this supplement to my nighttime routine helps me feel like I’m doing something supportive for my body after a day of planes, cars, bags, and lots of time on my feet.
It supports travel digestion, too*
I do not usually struggle with bloating, indigestion, or bathroom irregularity in my regular life. And then I travel…
To further support my digestion, I’ll also pack debloat+ with probiotics & prebiotic fiber. With 9 grams of fiber and two probiotic strains, it helps support regularity, eases occasional bloating, and nourishes my gut microbiome.*
Between the two, I feel like I’m covering the travel basics: sleep, stress, muscle tension, and the digestive curveballs.
I also trust the formula
When I’m packing for a trip, the last thing I want is a complicated supplement lineup. I want a few essentials that actually earn their spot in my bag. sleep support+ is just that because the formula is clean, thoughtful, and targeted.
It contains no fillers, artificial flavors or sweeteners, gums, sugar alcohols, or synthetic dyes. It is also third-party tested, with four rounds of testing for purity and safety in ISO-certified labs.
Because when I’m taking something consistently, especially while traveling, I want to know the ingredients are high-quality, the dose is intentional, and the product has been tested carefully.
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The takeaway
Travel is one of my favorite things. But I have learned that loving travel does not mean pretending it always feels good on my body. Sometimes the flight is delayed. Sometimes the hotel pillow is terrible. Sometimes your digestion goes on strike. And sometimes your legs cramp after sitting for hours.
That is why sleep support+ has become one of my travel staples. It helps me sleep more deeply, unwind more easily, and feel a little more grounded when my routine is anything but.* It is small enough to pack, easy enough to take, and effective enough that I really do notice when I forget it. So yes, I will continue making room for it in my suitcase.