The 7 Simple Travel Hacks I Swear By Every Time I Fly
As I write this, I’m sitting on a plane on my way to Mexico City. And I practice what I preach. Every single one of these travel tips I’ve already done today. From packing a lunch (today’s choice was a chicken salad sandwich) to going on my “airport walks,” these hacks are a collection of things I’ve picked up after years of traveling, both for work and personally.
As someone who’s frequently 30,000 feet in the air and also deeply cares about my health, these are the seven low-effort travel habits I swear by to help you arrive feeling more like yourself, and less like a dehydrated zombie after a long travel day.
Airport walks
My family pokes fun at me for this one. Even if I only have 10 minutes before boarding, I’m going on a little stroll around the terminal. I even plan my suitcase and carry-on around being able to easily walk around the airport (rolling suitcase over a duffle, and a bag that fits nicely on top).
Long travel days are basically synonymous with being sedentary, and there are only so many ways around that. Taking advantage of movement when you can becomes your biggest ally. Walking during long layovers is one of the easiest ways to get your steps in. Call a friend, listen to a podcast (hint, hint: the mindbodygreen podcast would be perfect for this), or simply people-watch because airports are elite for that.
In addition to my airport walks, I’ll opt for the stairs over the escalator if I don’t have a heavy bag. I’ll stand at the gate instead of sitting. If I have time, I’ll walk to my gate rather than take the train. I even do a few squats when I can. I may sound crazy, but I normally sneak in a few squats in the bathroom stall. It started as a way to break up all the sitting that comes with travel days, but I kept doing it after reading a recent study that found just 10 squats every 45 minutes improved blood sugar regulation more than a 30-minute walk.
These habits might sound small, maybe even a little pointless, but they add up. A quick 10-minute stroll or a few flights of stairs can help improve circulation, reduce water retention, regulate blood sugar, and simply make your body feel less stiff and sluggish by the end of the day.
Airport yoga
To build off the airport walk, I bring you… airport yoga. Well, maybe not yoga exactly, but stretching. Everything hurts after hours in the backseat of an Uber or crammed into an airplane seat with never enough legroom. I try to get ahead of the aches and pains before they fully settle in.
I’ll usually find an empty gate nearby and spend a few minutes stretching—touching my toes, opening up my hips, doing a few lunges, maybe sneaking in some squats. Nothing intense, just enough movement to shake off some of the stiffness before getting back on the plane. And you'll be glad you did once you land, especially if you’re heading straight into long walking days, hikes, meetings, or sightseeing.
Double water bottles
In my bag right now, I have two large reusable water bottles and a sparkling water I bought at the airport. I take travel-day hydration very seriously. And that starts before you even leave for the airport.
Stay with me here. Growing up, I played tennis and volleyball at a high level, competing in tournaments basically every weekend. My parents and coaches always drilled into me that hydration starts the day before competing. You don’t wait until game day to start chugging water.
This is exactly how I approach travel. The day before a flight, I consciously drink more water than usual. Same thing the morning of, plus electrolytes. It helps you get ahead of the dehydration that inevitably comes with flying.
Then, for the actual travel day, I always bring at least one reusable water bottle, usually two if it’s a longer flight. And I never travel without extra electrolytes for both the flight itself and when I arrive at my destination.
Bonus Tip 3.5:
Bring your own food
In terms of both your health and your wallet, this one is a game-changer. Airport food is offensively overpriced and, most of the time, not exactly something that leaves you feeling your best.
Some of my go-to travel snacks are beef jerky, pistachios, protein bars, or an apple. On longer travel days when I need an actual meal, I love bringing a wrap, sandwich, or salad from home or grabbing one from a grocery store before heading to the airport.
Having food prepped ahead of time completely removes the decision fatigue. No wandering around the terminal trying to decide between a sad salad or a $24 burger.
It also helps stabilize your energy levels throughout the day. Travel already throws enough stress at your body between early wake-ups, long lines, dehydration, and disrupted routines. Having protein- and fiber-rich foods on hand makes a big difference in how you feel by the end of the day.
Blue light glasses, neck pillows & night-flight prep
I look slightly ridiculous on evening flights. Blue light glasses, neck pillow, eye mask, compression socks… the whole setup. But protecting your sleep and circadian rhythm while traveling makes a massive difference in how you feel once you land.
Circadian rhythm disruption has been linked to everything from brain fog and fatigue to increased appetite, poor sleep quality, and mood changes. And while there’s only so much you can control on a plane, I’ve found that even attempting to support your sleep helps.
By limiting blue light exposure, dimming stimulation where you can, and trying to get some actual rest on the flight, you’re giving your body a much smoother transition into a new time zone. Even if you only manage a light nap, it’s usually better than powering through six hours of movies and doom scrolling.
PS: Shop my fave
Supplements
I don’t typically travel with a full supplement pharmacy for short trips. But for longer trips or international flights, there are a few things I never leave behind.
- Vitamin D: If you’re traveling internationally and trying to adjust to a new time zone, vitamin D can help support your circadian rhythm, especially when taken in the morning alongside sunlight exposure. Plus, vitamin D also plays an important role in immune health, which is always top of mind when you’re spending hours surrounded by hundreds of strangers.
- Magnesium: Magnesium is involved in more than 300 processes1 in the body, including muscle function, stress regulation, and sleep quality. Travel tends to throw all of those things off, so magnesium is always in my bag.
- Creatine: Most people associate creatine with the gym, but it’s actually one of my favorite travel supplements. Creatine helps support ATP production, which is essentially your body’s cellular energy currency. Some research also suggests creatine may help reduce mental fatigue and support cognitive performance during sleep deprivation and jet lag, which makes it especially helpful during long-haul travel days.
These are just my personal go-tos, but I could easily add things like vitamin C, probiotics, or extra fiber to this list, too.
Carry-on must-haves
One perk of writing this article on a plane is that I don’t have to go very far to see what I always keep in my carry-on. Current essentials: lotion, hand sanitizer, a mask, gum, eye drops, chapstick, a portable charger, and extra hair ties.
Airplane cabin humidity can be as low as 5%2 (which is lower than the Sahara Desert), which explains why your skin, lips, and eyes suddenly feel like they belong in a desert halfway through a flight. Lotion, chapstick, and eye drops are non-negotiables for me at this point.
Gum is great for helping with ear pressure during takeoff and landing, and I’ve also found it helps a little with motion sickness.
I always carry hand sanitizer (self-explanatory), and I also keep an extra mask in my bag. I don’t typically wear one regularly post-COVID, but I like having the option. I’ve been on one too many flights sitting next to someone who won’t stop coughing or sneezing. Instead of trying to hold my breath for three hours, it gives me peace of mind to throw on a mask.
And this goes both ways. I’ve definitely caught my fair share of bugs while traveling, and if I’m feeling under the weather on the way home, I’ll wear one out of consideration for everyone else, too.
The takeaway
Traveling isn’t always glamorous. And nine times out of 10, it leaves me feeling at least a little groggy, dehydrated, and off routine. But these small habits help me feel more grounded throughout the process.
They’re just small, low-effort ways to support your body and mind while traveling so you can arrive feeling a little more energized, a little less depleted, and a lot more ready to actually enjoy your trip.