In addition to my airport walks, I’ll opt for the stairs over the escalator if I don’t have a heavy bag. I’ll stand at the gate instead of sitting. If I have time, I’ll walk to my gate rather than take the train. I even do a few squats when I can. I may sound crazy, but I normally sneak in a few squats in the bathroom stall. It started as a way to break up all the sitting that comes with travel days, but I kept doing it after reading a recent study that found just 10 squats every 45 minutes improved blood sugar regulation more than a 30-minute walk.