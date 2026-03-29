Does Magnesium Actually Help You Sleep? What The Research Shows
We’ve all seen videos of someone either stirring up a magnesium mocktail before bed or tapping their fingers along their favorite supplement jar. And while some people swear by it for deeper sleep, you’ve likely also heard folks say that it does nothing for them. So what’s the truth? Is magnesium before bed actually helpful?
It is. Magnesium is one of the most abundant minerals in the human body, involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions, and several of them are directly tied to how well we sleep. Here's what's going on.
It works on your nervous system
Magnesium helps quiet the brain. It does this by modulating neurotransmitter activity, specifically by toning down excitatory pathways1 and activating ones that promote calm.*
The key, calming neurotransmitter here is GABA2 (gamma-aminobutyric acid).
GABA plays a central role in regulating sleep. When its levels are adequate, the brain can shift into the slower, quieter rhythms that allow you to drift off. When magnesium is low, GABA activity can suffer, and you end up with that familiar feeling of being wired-but-tired, and unable to fall asleep.
It deepens the quality of your sleep
Falling asleep is only part of the equation. What matters just as much is how you sleep once you're under.
Research suggests that magnesium supplementation may increase time spent in deep, slow-wave sleep.* This is the restorative stage during which the body repairs tissue, consolidates memories, and clears metabolic waste from the brain.
People who are low in magnesium often report not just difficulty falling asleep, but waking frequently or feeling unrefreshed in the morning. Replenishing those levels may help address both ends of the problem.*
It helps rein in cortisol
Cortisol is a primary stress hormone in the body. Cortisol should be at its highest level in the morning, when it naturally rises to help you wake up and get going.
But cortisol levels that remain elevated into the evening can impair sleep. It keeps the body in a state of alertness rather than relaxation..
Chronically low magnesium is associated with a dysregulated stress axis3, which can mean higher nighttime cortisol and lighter, more disrupted sleep as a result.
RELATED READ: Why Magnesium Is Known As The Anti-Stress Mineral
It supports your circadian rhythm
Your circadian rhythm is the internal clock that governs not just when you feel sleepy, but virtually every biological process in your body. Magnesium contributes to the regulation of this clock, helping to keep the timing of sleep and wakefulness consistent.
In practice, this means that adequate magnesium can make it easier to fall asleep at a consistent hour and wake up feeling ready — rather than battling that groggy, off-kilter feeling that comes when your rhythm is disrupted.
How to best supplement with magnesium for sleep
Look for magnesium bisglycinate. It's one of the most bioavailable forms and is gentler on the digestive system than magnesium oxide or citrate.
Most sleep-focused supplements provide between 100 and 350 mg of elemental magnesium.
Timing also matters. Take magnesium one to two hours before bed to let the calming effects kick in before you're ready to sleep. (It’s not an immediate sense of calm, so it doesn’t have time to fully kick in if you take it right before trying to fall asleep).
If you're looking for a powder, reach for something like magnesium+ rest & recovery, which provides about 230 grams of magnesium along with 480 milligrams of tart cherry extract. Tart cherry also promotes sleep while supporting inflammatory balance in the body.*
If powders aren’t your thing, this capsule may be for you. It combines magnesium with jujube and PharmaGABA®.
The takeaway
Magnesium is one of the best natural sleep aids and can help improve the quality of your sleep. Once you find high-quality magnesium supplements (that’s paired with other calming ingredients), you should notice your sleep score increasing pretty quickly.*