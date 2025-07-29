I've Tried Every Sleep Supplement — This One Finally Improved My Sleep Score  

I stay away from melatonin because it gives me super vivid dreams and I end up waking up even more exhausted, so I started to experiment with different magnesium powders. Moon Juice's Magnesi-Om® made an appearance in my routine for a while, but I didn’t like the sweetener or the fact that it used three different types of magnesium in a proprietary blend (so I had no idea how much of each I was getting).