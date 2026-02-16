The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes
Feeling groggy in the morning or struggling to wind down at night? A guest on the mindbodygreen podcast, Kristen Holmes, psycho-physiologist and leading scientist at WHOOP, believes the solution might be simpler than you think. And it starts with just five minutes each morning.
What is the circadian rhythm?
Your circadian rhythm is your body's 24-hour internal clock that syncs with the natural light-dark cycle. It governs when you feel awake, sleepy, hungry, and energized. Holmes emphasizes that the circadian rhythm is foundational to every aspect of your health. "When circadian rhythms are disrupted, it creates a ripple effect that throws everything off—your mood, energy levels, and even your capacity to show up in life," she explains.
Interestingly, sleep—often the primary focus—is just an output of your circadian rhythm, not the rhythm itself. So, if you're struggling with sleep, the solution isn't just about blackout curtains or calming teas. It's about aligning your body's clock first.
The 5-minute habit to set your rhythm
The simplest hack to support your circadian rhythm? Get outside for five to 10 minutes first thing in the morning. Holmes explains that this simple act of exposure to natural light—even on cloudy days—signals to your body that it's time to wake up. Morning sunlight suppresses melatonin and triggers a natural spike in cortisol, the body's "get-up-and-go" hormone. This early cortisol release doesn't just wake you up—it sets the stage for better focus, energy, and metabolism throughout the day. It also primes your body for restful sleep later that night.
Morning sunlight also has downstream benefits for mood and stress management. Although counterintuitive, the initial cortisol boost can actually lower your stress levels and enhance stress resilience throughout the day. Sunlight exposure also increases serotonin, the "feel-good” neurotransmitter, which later converts to melatonin to prepare your body for sleep.
Can't get outside right away? Holmes suggests turning on all the lights in your home to mimic sunlight. While not quite as effective as the real thing, this can still help cue your body that it's time to be awake and active. Once the sun rises, aim to get outside to maximize these circadian-supporting benefits.
Consistency is key
Your body thrives on regularity. By sticking to consistent wake times and morning light exposure, you're training your body to predict its daily needs, which Holmes says is essential for overall health. "We're a predictive machine," she reminds us. "The more consistent we are, the healthier we'll be."
The takeaway
If you're looking for one small, science-backed habit that can transform your day, start with your morning light exposure. It's quick, free, and incredibly effective at setting your circadian rhythm—unlocking better sleep, balanced hormones, and more energy. So tomorrow morning, step outside and let your body's natural clock do the rest.