From her background as an elite athlete and coach to her role as a leading scientist at WHOOP, Holmes has always been fascinated by human performance—both mental and physical. And what she’s learned is that your circadian rhythm is the cornerstone of psycho-physiological resilience. In this episode, we’ll dive into what psycho-physiology really means, how your circadian rhythm influences everything from mood to motivation, and how you can optimize it with simple lifestyle modifications.