Your Circadian Rhythm Is More Important Than You Might Think – From A Sleep Scientist
Health and well-being advice often centers around what we eat, how we move, and ways to de-stress. But there’s one essential element quietly guiding all of it: our body’s natural clock, the circadian rhythm.
Kristen Holmes, Ph.D., a psycho-physiologist, has spent her career studying the intricate connections between our psychology and physiology, and she joined the mindbodygreen podcast to shed light on how syncing your body’s internal clock can be a game-changer for overall health and performance.
From her background as an elite athlete and coach to her role as a leading scientist at WHOOP, Holmes has always been fascinated by human performance—both mental and physical. And what she’s learned is that your circadian rhythm is the cornerstone of psycho-physiological resilience. In this episode, we’ll dive into what psycho-physiology really means, how your circadian rhythm influences everything from mood to motivation, and how you can optimize it with simple lifestyle modifications.
The world of psycho-physiology
Before diving into circadian rhythms, let's take a moment to explore the world of psycho-physiology—a term describing the connection between our minds and bodies.
This field examines how our mental state (psychology) and our physical responses (physiology) interact. For example, how does the quality of our sleep impact our mood? And, how does our mood impact our sleep quality? Or how does heart rate variability (HRV) reflect our resilience to stress? Holmes has spent years studying these connections, especially in athletes, to help them—and us—understand how mental and physical states work together to drive performance.
Circadian rhythm: the foundation of health
According to Holmes, your circadian rhythm is the foundation for all aspects of your well-being. When your rhythm is out of sync, it creates a ripple effect that throws everything else off—your mood, energy, sleep, and even your immune system. So, what is circadian rhythm exactly? It’s your body’s natural 24-hour cycle, regulated by external cues like light, that tells you when to sleep, eat, and be active.
"Sleep is an output of your circadian rhythm," she explains. "If you want to fix your sleep, you first need to fix your circadian rhythm." In other words, it’s not just about going to bed earlier; it’s about syncing your body’s clock, using natural light cycles and consistent routines.
Setting your circadian rhythm
Holmes stresses the importance of light exposure. The first thing you should do in the morning? Get outside! A quick 5-10 minutes outside, even on a cloudy day, signals to your body that it’s time to wake up and get moving1. If you can’t get outdoors, turn on your lights to mimic natural sunlight. This routine sets the stage for optimal mental and physical performance throughout the day.
At night, dimming the lights and limiting screen time helps your body produce melatonin—the hormone responsible for sleep. And, did you know that melatonin isn’t just for sleep? It’s also cancer-protective, metabolism-boosting, and neuroprotective—even more of a reason to put on your blue-light-blocking glasses and start switching off those lights.
Sleep studies back it up
Research shows that a stable sleep-wake routine is one of the most predictive behaviors for both mental and physical resilience. A study on Army soldiers found that those with consistent sleep times had higher psychological resilience, more feelings of control, and stronger social networks. Meanwhile, those who stayed up later saw dips in their HRV (heart rate variability), which is closely tied to how well your body handles stress.
Another study found that exposure to light between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. could lower dopamine release the next day, leading to reduced motivation and reward. This is why setting—and sticking to—a consistent sleep-wake cycle can be so transformative for your mental and emotional health.
Creating a circadian-supporting routine
When it comes to creating a healthy routine, the magic is in the details. Holmes emphasizes how small, consistent actions can have a big impact on your circadian rhythm and overall well-being. Here are some key areas to focus on:
- Sleep-wake timing:
- Keeping your sleep-wake times consistent is one of the most crucial factors for optimizing your circadian rhythm. Ideally, aim to go to bed and wake up within a 45-minute window every day, even on weekends. A stable sleep schedule is directly tied to better heart rate variability (HRV)—making it easier to handle life’s ups and downs.
- Hydration:
- Hydration is another key player for enhancing HRV. Holmes emphasizes that staying hydrated keeps your body functioning optimally, promoting recovery and overall resilience.
- Late-night meals:
- Late meals can lower your HRV, interfere with digestion, and disrupt your circadian rhythm. For best results, aim to finish eating at least two to three hours before bed to give your body the time it needs for proper digestion and a restful night’s sleep.
- Alcohol:
- Alcohol can significantly disrupt your sleep patterns and tank your HRV. Even if it helps you fall asleep faster, it tends to lead to fragmented, lower-quality sleep. Holmes stresses that for those looking to optimize their performance and overall well-being, minimizing alcohol is one of the most effective changes you can make.
- Training:
- When it comes to exercise, Holmes recommends Zone 2 training. This form of low-intensity exercise, where your heart rate stays between 60-70% of your max, is ideal for improving mitochondrial health, which boosts energy production and recovery. Just 45 minutes twice a week is enough to see significant improvements. And, don’t forget about strength training! It’s vital for women, especially with age, to build and maintain muscle for longevity and overall health.
By focusing on these five pillars, you can create a routine that works with your circadian rhythm, leading to better health, enhanced resilience, and optimized performance.
The takeaway
Kristen Holmes' research reveals that optimizing your circadian rhythm is not just about improving your sleep—it's about enhancing every aspect of your psycho-physiological health. From mental clarity and motivation to physical resilience and long-term well-being, aligning with your body’s natural clock sets the foundation. So, whether you’re looking to boost your workout, focus better at work, or simply feel more energized throughout the day, start by tuning into your circadian rhythm.
