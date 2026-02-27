Can Creatine Help With Brain Fog? How To Use This Supplement To Think Sharper
Brain fog clouds your thinking. Maybe you forget small details of a work project or missed grabbing that one item from the grocery store (you know, the one that prompted the shopping in the first place).
And it’s not just affecting older adults. A large analysis published in Neurology examining data from more than 4.5 million U.S. adults found that younger adults are reporting more trouble with memory, focus, and decision-making than ever before. In the past decade, rates of this overall cognitive disability doubled in folks ages 18 to 39.
While sleeping well is key for keeping your brain sharp and alert, supporting brain energy with supplements like creatine provides even more targeted support.*
Creatine for mental energy
Creatine is a crucial component of the body’s energy-producing processes. Once in cells, creatine is converted into a compound called phosphocreatine, which is used to quickly regenerate ATP (the body’s main energy source).*
This system is especially important in tissues with high and fluctuating energy demands, like the brain. Although creatine is often associated with muscle (where about 95% is stored), roughly 5% resides in the brain, where neurons rely on a steady supply of ATP to maintain membrane potentials, transmit signals, and support neurotransmitter cycling.*
When cognitive demands increase (like during intense concentration, sleep loss, or stress) ATP turnover rises. If regeneration can’t keep pace, mental fatigue and slower processing can follow (i.e., brain fog).
By supporting phosphocreatine availability, creatine helps buffer ATP levels during these high-demand moments.
Studies also show that taking creatine enhances memory and reduces mental fatigue1.*
Pair creatine with this for even more cognitive support
While creatine supplements can be considered brain health supplements, not all creatine supplements are optimized to support cognition.
Pairing creatine with citicoline offers additional support. Citicoline is a naturally occurring compound that supports brain cell membrane integrity and contributes to the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in memory and learning. It also plays a role in overall brain metabolism, which complements creatine’s energy-supporting effects.*
Cognizin® citicoline, a clinically studied form, has been researched at a dose of 500 milligrams daily in healthy adults. Studies show that supplementing with this compound daily improves processing speed, mental energy, clarity, and attention span.*
mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+ combines 5 grams of creatine monohydrate along with 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline into a mix. It’s an easy habit that can support both short- and long-term brain health.*
The takeaway
Brain fog may indicate gaps in your brain’s energy supply. Creatine (especially when paired with citicoline) helps fuel brain cells and optimize communication, promoting sharper thinking and mental stamina now and over time.*