Craving More Energy But Want Less Caffeine? Try This For A Jitter-Free Boost
Many of us (myself included) lean on caffeinated beverages to power us through the day. And there’s nothing wrong with that! Research shows that drinking three to five cups of coffee and/or tea daily is the ideal amount for longevity.
The thing is, everyone tolerates caffeine differently. Some people will have no problem drinking four cups of coffee, about 400 milligrams of caffeine daily, whereas others get jittery after one cup or less. So, if your brain is feeling a bit sluggish, foggy, or flat-out running on empty, what can you do? Well, caffeine may help a bit with alertness, but there’s another ingredient that’s even better for boosting brain energy.*
Caffeine is a stimulant & promotes alertness
Caffeine actually doesn’t give your brain energy. Rather, it increases alertness by stimulating the central nervous system to make you feel less sleepy.
Caffeine works primarily by blocking adenosine receptors1. Adenosine is a neurotransmitter that builds up in the brain the longer you’re awake, gradually slowing neural activity and signaling that it’s time to sleep. Its levels fall again during sleep. The structure of caffeine molecules is similar to that of adenosine and can therefore bind to those receptors, blocking adenosine from binding.
The result? Caffeine temporarily interrupts those sleep signals, making you feel more alert1 and awake. So you’re not really getting energy, you’re just not feeling tired.
How creatine supports mental energy
Certain compounds, like creatine, actually directly impact your brain’s energy reserves.
Even at rest, the brain uses a lot of energy to support constant signaling2 between neurons, maintain ion gradients, and keep cognitive processes running smoothly. Poor sleep, chronic stress, metabolic inefficiencies, and aging can all make it harder for brain cells to access and produce the energy they need—setting the stage for mental fatigue and brain fog.*
That’s where creatine comes in. About 5% of the body’s creatine is in the brain (the other 95% is found in muscles, which is what makes this compound so effective and supporting muscle and strength).*
Once inside brain cells, creatine is converted into phosphocreatine, a compound that helps rapidly regenerate ATP, the brain’s primary fuel. When mental demands spike (whether from intense focus, problem-solving, or sleep loss), phosphocreatine helps keep ATP levels steady.
As a result, creatine supports sharper focus, mental resilience, and sustained cognitive performance.*
Creatine can even help after sleeping poorly
In a 2024 study3, researchers had 15 men and women sleep just three hours for two nights (after following a consistent sleep schedule the prior two weeks). After one of those nights, participants took a large dose of creatine in the morning. The other morning, they took a placebo.
Cognitive testing showed that:*
- Supplementation led to positive changes in brain metabolism and cognitive performance within three hours.
- Benefits seemed to peak about four hours after taking creatine
- Creatine was most helpful in increasing the information or workload a person can handle at a time and short-term memory.
So, if you’re looking for a mental boost, creatine (either with or without coffee) is an effective way to perk your brain up.*
The best creatine for brain health
In general, creatine is a supplement that supports brain health. But not all creatine supplements are truly optimized to support cognition. mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+ is.
This unique formula pairs 5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate with 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline in each serving. Cognizin® citicoline further increases mental energy and memory.*
Just mix one stickpack with water or coffee a day.
The takeaway
If you’re looking for jitter-free energy support that’s not a stimulant like caffeine, then consider adding a creatine supplement with Cognizin® to your routine. Your mood and productivity will thank you.*