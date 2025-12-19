What Choline Does for Your Brain (Plus the Best Ways to Get It)
When it comes to brain-supporting compounds, choline is becoming increasingly recognized by folks as a key nutrient. In food, it’s most concentrated in egg yolks, organ meats, fatty fish, and dairy products. There is some choline in soy foods, cruciferous vegetables and whole grains (but not as much as animal products).
Since dietary sources of choline are limited (or at least feel limiting), many people are interested in supplementation. But knowing what to supplement with can feel confusing. Some products say choline while others say citicoline. What’s the difference? And is one better for brain health?
What is choline?
Choline1 is an essential nutrient that plays a foundational role in brain function, metabolism, and cell structure. It’s a precursor to acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in memory, learning, and muscle control, and it also supports the formation of phospholipids that make up cell membranes.
Your body can produce small amounts of choline on its own, but not enough to meet daily needs, and you consume some through the diet. But 90% of the U.S. population falls short on getting enough choline. Yikes!
So supplementation can help meet baseline needs of the nutrient and offer a therapeutic benefit. While you can supplement with choline (which is often available as choline bitartrate), that’s not necessarily the best route to take.
What is citicoline?
Citicoline2 is a naturally occurring brain chemical. It’s also a supplemental form of choline (and is also called CDP-choline). Once ingested, it breaks down into choline and cytidine, which then cross the blood–brain barrier and are reassembled into compounds the brain uses for structure and signalling.*
What sets citicoline apart from dietary choline is how efficiently it supports brain-specific pathways. Compared to choline from food alone, citicoline is better studied for its effects on cognitive performance and attention, largely because it more directly supports phosphatidylcholine synthesis in brain cell membranes.*
Citicoline has been studied for decades, primarily the branded form of the compound called Cognizin®.
Benefits of Cognizin® citicoline
Studies consistently show the benefits of supplementing with 250 to 500 milligrams of Cognizin® (more benefits are seen at the top end of that range).* Here’s what you can expect:
- Supports mental energy & focus: Citicoline helps maintain healthy levels of key neurotransmitters involved in attention and cognitive performance, making it popular for people looking to stay mentally sharp.*
- Promotes brain cell membrane integrity: By supporting phospholipid synthesis, citicoline helps maintain the structural integrity of neurons, which is essential for efficient communication between brain cells.*
- Supports healthy cognitive aging: Research suggests citicoline may help maintain memory3 and executive function as part of a healthy aging routine.
- Enhances nutrient delivery to the brain: Citicoline supports mitochondrial function and cellular energy production, helping brain cells meet their high energy demands.
For those interested in integrating citicoline into their daily routine, look no further than mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+. Each serving of this powder delivers 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline and 5 grams of creatine monohydrate, which further supports brain health, mental energy, and memory (and your muscles, of course).
The takeaway
Choline and citicoline are closely connected, but they serve slightly different roles. Choline is an essential nutrient you need every day, ideally from a balanced diet. But when it comes to supplements, citicoline is the way to go as it’s uniquely suited to support brain structure, focus, and cognitive performance.*